Spotify premieres Tems Lagos concert film as debut EP hits 888 million streams

Spotify has released Tems: Surround Sound, a full-length concert film shot in Lagos, as her debut EP For Broken Ears surpasses 888 million streams across 185 countries.

Spotify has premiered Tems: Surround Sound, a full-length concert film featuring Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, known as Tems. The film, directed by Tim Horwood and shot in Lagos, was released on Wednesday, November 11.

It arrives as her debut EP, For Broken Ears, surpasses 888 million streams on the platform. The production captures an intimate performance by Tems, bringing together songs from different stages of her musical career. The setlist includes Try Me, Looku Looku, Crazy Tings, Replay, Love Me JeJe and Me & U. It also features tracks from For Broken Ears such as Damages, The Key, Higher and Free Mind.

Also read Tems takes fans through musical journey with ‘Looku Looku’ on Spotify’s Surround Sound

For Broken Ears Surpasses 888 Million Streams

Released in September 2020, the seven-track EP introduced Tems to a wider international audience. Six years after its release, the project has accumulated more than 888 million streams across 185 countries, according to Spotify September 2026 data. Spotify also disclosed that songs from the EP had introduced nearly 19 million listeners to Tems for the first time on Spotify since 2023.

Spotify data further showed that 21.6 per cent of listeners who streamed For Broken Ears in January 2022 returned to the project in August 2026. This highlights its continued appeal among existing listeners. The company said the early music remains both an entry point and a returning point for fans. Rifumo Mdaka, Spotify Content Marketing Manager for Africa, said the singer early music continues to attract new audiences while retaining existing fans.

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Tems early music continues to be a starting point for new listeners and a place that existing fans return to, Mdaka said. Surround Sound gives that relationship a physical setting, with Tems surrounded by fans in Lagos, she added. Mdaka also said the film allows audiences outside the venue to experience the songs together as part of the singer wider musical journey.

Surround Sound Creates Intimate Concert Experience

The Lagos production places the audience around Tems during the performance, creating an intimate setting that brings the singer and her listeners closer. Horwood said the production was designed to preserve the intimacy of Tems performance while allowing the individual songs to stand out. With Tems, the voice and the space around it are central to the experience, he said. He added that closing the performance with Free Mind helped connect the different periods the film represents.

Surround Sound is Spotify live-performance format, which originated in sub-Saharan Africa. It brings artistes and selected Spotify Premium subscribers together for intimate performances that are subsequently recorded as full-length concert films. The film is now available on Spotify, giving audiences beyond Lagos an opportunity to experience the performance. For Broken Ears remains a key project in Tems catalog.

Its track Free Mind is one of the singer most successful songs. The EP seven tracks helped establish her international profile and continue to draw listeners years after release.