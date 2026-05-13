Sports Journalist Oma Akatugba Shares Birthday Reflection on Trial, Family, and Resilience

Renowned Nigerian sports journalist Oma Akatugba opened up about the personal and professional challenges he faced, including a divorce, fraud allegations, and the lessons he learned about family, purpose, and resilience.

In a deeply personal reflection on his birthday, renowned sports journalist Oma Akatugba opened up about the trials and tribulations that have shaped his life and career over the past decade.

As a prominent figure in sports journalism, particularly known for his coverage of Nigerian footballers in Europe, Akatugba's life took a dramatic turn when his family faced significant upheaval. The journalist revealed that the dissolution of his marriage, culminating in his wife—the mother of his first three children—choosing to leave after he fathered a fourth child outside the union, became one of the most challenging periods of his life.

The situation was compounded by a wave of online fraud allegations that added immense public scrutiny to his already tumultuous personal life. These twin crises left Akatugba emotionally and mentally drained, unable to publicly respond or defend himself at the time.

Forced to juggle single parenthood with legal battles over child custody and the public fallout, he described the experience as one of overwhelming heaviness, recalling moments of quiet tears on a flight from Lithuania, watching accusations against him spread across the internet. Despite the emotional toll, Akatugba emphasized that this difficult period also revealed the depth of his impact on people around the world.

Messages of support from strangers deeply moved him, underscoring the value of his work and the broader connections he had forged. Through these challenges, Akatugba said he learned that family and personal relationships far outweigh public opinion or external validation. His children, whom he now describes as his greatest achievement, have become his anchor, reminding him of the purpose behind life’s many complexities.

On his birthday, Akatugba reflected on the profound realization that true fulfillment lies not in accolades or headlines but in the relationships that ground and inspire him daily. His journey from personal crises to introspection serves as a testament to resilience and the enduring power of familial bonds





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oma Akatugba Sports Journalism Family Life Fraud Allegations Resilience

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tinubu approves Nigeria’s hosting bid for CAF Awards, CAF General AssemblyHosting the CAF General Assembly and CAF Awards is expected to boost Nigeria’s sports tourism profile and further position the country as a key destination for major continental sporting events

Read more »

Veteran Journalist Withdraws From 2027 Governorship Race: Principles, Fairness, Equity ReasonsAyuba Umar, a founding figure of Nasarawa State and one of the youngest members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has withdrawn from the 2027 governorship race citing principles of fairness, equity, and responsible leadership.

Read more »

Bill to regulate online gaming scales second reading at Benue AssemblyA bill to regulate online gaming and to boost revenue on Wednesday passed second reading at the Benue State House of Assembly. Leading the debate, the House Majority Leader, Thomas Dugeri (APC/Kwande West), said that the Assembly wanted to repeal the Sports Marketing and Lotteries Board Law of 2017.

Read more »

Jigawa approves steering committee for Polling Units Development FundThe Jigawa State Executive Council has approved the establishment of a State Steering Committee to coordinate the implementation of the Polling Units Development Fund disbursement across the state. The Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Sagiru Musa Ahmed, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Government House.

Read more »