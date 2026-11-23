Sporting Lagos has become the first individual African club partner for the Locker Room Bonus programme supported by betPawa. The deal brings match-win bonuses directly to eligible players and technical staff in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Sporting Lagos has become the first individual African club partner for the Locker Room Bonus (LRB) programme supported by betPawa. The agreement makes the Nigeria Premier Football League side the scheme's first individual club partner on the continent.

The deal follows the club's promotion to the NPFL and will bring match-win bonuses directly to eligible players and technical staff in the top flight. Sporting Lagos experienced the LRB model during its 2025/26 Nigeria National League campaign. The new agreement extends those payments into the club's NPFL season. Under the terms of the partnership, every eligible player and technical backroom staff member will receive a fixed bonus for each competitive victory.

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Mobile Money Payouts Reach Players And Staff

Payouts are delivered directly to personal mobile-money wallets before the squad leaves the dressing room. This bypasses administrative bottlenecks and connects on-pitch results directly to immediate compensation. To ensure transparency and remove friction, the disbursements rely on verified digital identity and mobile-money systems powered by pawaPass and pawaPay. Sporting Lagos Head of Football, Ayobami Animasahun, said the arrangement reflected the collective effort behind the club's rise.

Getting to the NPFL took more than the 11 players people saw on matchday, he said. It took an entire group working together, week after week. We want to carry that respect for the whole team into this next chapter, Animasahun said. When we win, the reward should reach the players and staff who made it happen while the moment is still theirs.

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This partnership makes that part of how we operate. Regional Manager for West and Central Africa at betPawa, Nii Armah Ashong-Katai, said athlete welfare is central to betPawa. We aim to support athletes, help them improve, and boost their wellbeing wherever they compete, he said. Extending the Locker Room Bonus to non-onboarded leagues ensures more athletes benefit directly.

betPawa Expands Locker Room Bonus

Partnering with Sporting Lagos, our first African club LRB signee, highlights our dedication to rewarding athletes everywhere. Locker Room Bonus operates across both football and basketball on the continent. It maintains equal compensation rates for all eligible men's and women's rosters. According to verified figures published on the programme's official portal, lrb.betpawa.com, the expansion to Sporting Lagos reinforces a key operating principle.

True sports development begins with transparent, immediate recognition for the athletes who earn it on the pitch. The partnership comes as the programme reaches a landmark. More than $2 million has now been paid directly to players and coaches across nine African markets since Locker Room Bonus launched in the 2022/23 season. The expansion to Sporting Lagos adds a new chapter to that record of direct athlete support.

The agreement also marks a step forward for the NPFL side as it adjusts to top-flight football. By linking rewards to competitive victories, the club aims to keep players and backroom staff motivated throughout the season. The immediate mobile-money payouts are designed to make recognition instant and tangible after every win. For betPawa, the deal extends its athlete welfare commitment to a club that has already seen the LRB model at work.

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Partnership Serves As Model For Clubs

The company said it wants more athletes to benefit directly as the programme grows across African leagues. The partnership with Sporting Lagos is expected to serve as a model for other clubs in the region. Locker Room Bonus continues to operate with a focus on transparency and equal treatment. Its use of verified digital identity and mobile-money rails is intended to eliminate delays and ensure that eligible recipients receive what they have earned.

The programme's official portal provides verified figures on its payouts and reach. Sporting Lagos will now carry the LRB partnership into its NPFL campaign. Every competitive victory will trigger fixed bonuses for eligible players and technical staff, delivered before the squad leaves the dressing room. The club and betPawa said the arrangement reflects a shared belief that athletes should be recognised immediately for their work on the pitch.