Spiritual Leader Warns President Tinubu Against Aggressive Opposition Tactics

A prominent religious figure advises President Tinubu to tread cautiously in confronting political adversaries, predicting that aggressive actions could backfire and foster greater public discontent. The cleric also cautions opposition figures to brace for intensified government strategies.

Primate Elijah Ayodele , the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a strong advisory to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging extreme caution in his dealings with the political opposition. According to a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele contends that the current approach to confronting opposition figures is fraught with peril for the administration and could significantly erode public trust.

He elaborated that such confrontational tactics are likely to instigate a cascade of crises for the government, and expressed skepticism about the unwavering loyalty of those surrounding the President. Ayodele suggested that many of these individuals are primarily motivated by personal gain and may not offer genuine support when faced with adversity.

In his pronouncement, the prophet articulated a grave concern: 'I must also caution the ruling party; fighting the opposition is a risky game because of their support, and the Nigerian government will not be able to fight the crisis because those with Tinubu are fake; they are deceiving him. Tinubu must apply caution because the more he fights, the more Nigerians hate him.' This sentiment underscores a belief that aggressive political maneuvering against rivals could alienate the populace, leading to a surge in negative sentiment towards the current leadership. The assertion that individuals close to the President might be disingenuous further amplifies the warning, implying that the President could be misled by a circle of advisors whose interests do not align with the nation's well-being or his own long-term political viability. The potential for widespread public resentment is presented as a significant consequence of this approach.

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele did not spare the opposition from his prophetic insights, advising them to anticipate a heightened level of opposition strategy from the ruling party. He specifically named former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, cautioning them not to underestimate the government's capacity for further action. The cleric stated, 'Opposition should get prepared for more vices from the ruling party because they will fight them with litigation, so they can lose focus. Malami, El Rufai shouldn’t think it is over till they finish the election, they have several strategies.' This suggests a prediction of legal challenges and other disruptive tactics aimed at disorienting and neutralizing opposition leaders.

The emphasis on litigation as a tool of political warfare points to a potential increase in legal battles designed to divert the attention and resources of opposition figures. The warning that 'several strategies' are in play indicates a multi-pronged approach by the ruling party to maintain its political dominance. Ayodele concluded by stressing that President Tinubu himself must be well-prepared if he intends to continue this confrontational path, as it will undoubtedly be a challenging endeavor for all parties involved. He forecasted a period of significant political drama and upheaval within the country over the next two months, implying that the conflict between the ruling party and the opposition is set to intensify dramatically. The phrase 'add more feet to his legs' is a metaphorical way of saying the President needs to be more resilient, strategic, and perhaps even more proactive in his approach to political challenges. The prediction of 'several scenes and dramas coming up in the country' suggests a period of heightened political tension and unpredictable events that will likely unfold and capture national attention. The intensity of these foreseen events is described as 'very serious,' signaling a period of significant political volatility and potential instability





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President Tinubu Primate Elijah Ayodele Nigerian Politics Opposition Political Strategy

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