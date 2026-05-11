Spiritual Guidance and Treason: Inside the Trial of the Failed Coup Plot Against President Tinubu

A detailed account of the legal proceedings against six individuals accused of conspiring to overthrow the Nigerian government, featuring testimony from an Islamic cleric who provided spiritual guidance to the alleged ringleaders.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has become the center of a high-stakes legal battle as the Nigerian government pursues charges against several individuals allegedly involved in a sophisticated plot to overthrow the administration of President Bola Tinubu .

During a recent session, the court witnessed the presentation of critical evidence, including a video recording that cast light on the intersection of political ambition and spiritual desperation. The trial, which involves six defendants facing severe charges, has highlighted the clandestine nature of the conspiracy and the lengths to which the planners went to ensure the success of their mission.

The courtroom atmosphere remained tense as a protective screen was utilized to shield a prosecution witness, underscoring the sensitivity and danger associated with the testimonies being provided in this case of alleged national betrayal. One of the most striking revelations came from Abdulkadir Sani, an Islamic cleric based in Zaria, Kaduna State. In a video played before the court, Sani detailed his role as a spiritual consultant for the alleged mastermind of the coup, Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji.

According to Sani, the connection was established through an intermediary known as Sanda, who informed the cleric that his boss intended to stage a coup and required spiritual interventions and divination to ensure a positive outcome. Sani’s testimony provides a rare glimpse into the psychological state of the conspirators, suggesting that they sought metaphysical assurance to supplement their military planning.

The cleric claimed that he had warned the group that their efforts would ultimately fail, predicting that betrayal from within the group would lead to their downfall. This prediction seemingly came true, as the plot was leaked to authorities in September, leading to a wave of arrests. The financial trails associated with the plot have also come under scrutiny.

Sani admitted to receiving funds from Colonel Ma’aji through intermediaries, though he vehemently denied that these payments were compensation for assisting in a coup. Instead, he maintained that the money was intended as gifts for prayers and charitable purposes. This narrative was further tested when Sani’s bank account was flagged by financial authorities, leading to his interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Sani argued that he did not report the coup plot because he lacked knowledge of the appropriate channels for such a disclosure. His defense rests on the premise that his involvement was purely spiritual and that he remained distant from the actual operational planning of the illegal takeover.

Beyond the cleric, the trial involves a diverse group of conspirators, including Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, a retired navy captain; Ahmed Ibrahim, a police inspector; Zekeri Umoru, an electrician at the Presidential Villa; and Bukar Kashim Goni. This mix of military, police, and civilian personnel suggests a broad attempt to infiltrate various arms of the state's security and administrative apparatus. The defendants collectively face thirteen counts of treason, terrorism, failure to disclose information, and money laundering.

While these six face a civilian high court, other serving military officers are currently being tried by the General Court Martial, illustrating the dual-track legal approach the government is taking to purge the military of subversive elements. As the proceedings continued, the prosecution, led by Rotimi Oyedepo, the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, sought to introduce extra-judicial statements made by the defendants to military police and a Special Investigation Panel.

These statements, along with the video recordings, are central to the prosecution's effort to prove a coordinated conspiracy to topple the democratically elected government. The defense has challenged the admissibility of these clips and written statements, leading to intense legal arguments. The outcome of this trial is expected to send a strong signal regarding the state's tolerance for treason and the legal repercussions for those attempting to undermine the constitutional order of Nigeria





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