Speed Darlington apologises to Burna Boy, seeks withdrawal of charges

Nigerian singer Speed Darlington has publicly apologised to Burna Boy and asked him to withdraw all charges against him, promising to stop commenting on his sexuality.

Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, known as Speed Darlington, has publicly apologised to Grammy-winning artiste Damini Ogulu, known as Burna Boy, and pleaded with him to withdraw all charges against him.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, Speed Darlington said he regretted the pain and embarrassment his comments may have caused Burna Boy.

Also read Speed Darlington Asks Burna Boy to Drop Legal Case Amid Public Apology

"This video is for Burna Boy. Burna, this is an apology video. I apologise for any pain that I have caused you. Any shame that I have caused you," he said.

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He admitted he was wrong to assume that everyone had the same temperament, adding that he wanted an end to their disagreement.

"I made the mistake of thinking that everybody vibrates at the same frequency. That's wrong of me. I apologise, Burna Boy," he added. He promised that if Burna Boy drops the case, he will never again make direct or indirect comments about the singer's sexuality.

"I give you my word that if you withdraw all charges and let everything die, I will never make any direct comment regarding your sexuality," he stated. Speed Darlington also promised not to mention Burna Boy's name again if the legal dispute is resolved. His latest appeal comes amid a feud that escalated in October 2024.

Origins Of Legal Dispute

The feud began after Speed Darlington posted videos questioning Burna Boy's Grammy Award win for his album Twice as Tall and making insinuations about his relationship with American music executive Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Burna Boy subsequently petitioned the police over alleged defamation and cyberstalking. Speed Darlington was arrested in Lagos on October 4, 2024, transferred to Abuja, and released on October 9, 2024.

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His lawyer, Stan Alieke, had earlier issued a statement apologising to Burna Boy, explaining that the controversial videos were made for entertainment and were not intended to defame or malign the Grammy winner. Alieke also said Speed Darlington had privately reached out to Burna Boy and his team to offer an apology and clarify his comments.

However, Speed Darlington later distanced himself from the apology, claiming that his lawyer had advised him to make it to recover his seized phone. The disagreement resurfaced in November 2024 when Speed Darlington was arrested again while performing at a show in Owerri, Imo State. His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, criticised the arrest, describing it as unnecessary and accusing Burna Boy of using the police to oppress his client.

Ongoing Conflict And Arrest

The singer's detention lasted several weeks, with his legal team raising concerns about the circumstances of his continued custody. He was subsequently arraigned and granted bail in January 2025. Despite his release, the dispute continued, with Speed Darlington releasing diss material and making further public comments about Burna Boy.

His latest video appears to be another attempt to end the disagreement, although he made clear that his promise to stop commenting on the singer was tied to Burna Boy withdrawing the charges.