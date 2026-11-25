Spectranet Limited confirms six-month notice for service discontinuation in Ibadan and Port Harcourt due to rising operational costs, while maintaining strong presence in Lagos and Abuja.

Spectranet Limited has officially announced a strategic withdrawal from two major Nigerian markets, confirming that it will discontinue its broadband internet services in Ibadan and Port Harcourt. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) has issued a six-month notice period, signaling a definitive timeline for the cessation of operations in these specific cities.

This decision marks a significant shift in the company's operational footprint, as it chooses to concentrate its resources exclusively in Lagos and Abuja.

The move comes after a comprehensive internal review conducted by Spectranet Limited, which identified unsustainable operational challenges in the affected regions. The company cited a sharp increase in the cost of doing business as the primary driver for this difficult choice. These escalating expenses have placed unprecedented pressure on the provider's ability to maintain the high service levels that subscribers expect. Rather than risking a degradation in quality, the company has opted to exit these markets entirely to protect its brand reputation.

Operational Cost Challenges and Strategic Shift

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Mr. Sumit Gambhir, the Chief Operating Officer of Spectranet Limited, emphasized that the decision was not made lightly but was necessitated by the prevailing economic environment. He stated that the rising costs of operations in Ibadan and Port Harcourt had made it impossible to deliver the premium, uninterrupted internet experience that defines the company's guiding principles. The executive explained that continuing to serve these markets under current financial pressures would have resulted in compromised service standards, which is contrary to the company's core values.

The strategic consolidation is designed to allow Spectranet Limited to redirect its financial and operational resources toward its remaining strongholds. By exiting the markets with high overheads, the company aims to strengthen its service delivery in Lagos and Abuja. This reallocation of resources is intended to improve the overall customer experience and support the long-term sustainability of the business model. The move is seen as a defensive strategy to preserve service integrity in areas where the company can still achieve profitability.

Subscriber Rights and Compensation Mechanisms

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During the six-month notice period, Spectranet Limited will continue to provide existing services and customer support to subscribers in Ibadan and Port Harcourt. The ISP has committed to maintaining full service availability throughout this transition window, ensuring that users are not abruptly cut off without warning. This period is intended to give affected customers sufficient time to make alternative arrangements for their internet connectivity needs. Subscribers in both cities can expect uninterrupted service until the final day of the notice period.

In addition to service continuity, the company is developing specific compensation measures for its departing customer base. Spectranet Limited indicated that it will soon communicate details regarding a proposed device buy-back program for eligible equipment. Furthermore, the ISP plans to address arrangements for eligible unused data balances, ensuring that customers do not lose prepaid value. Specific terms, procedures, and eligibility criteria for these compensations will be shared directly with affected subscribers in the coming weeks.

Impact on Lagos and Abuja Markets

For subscribers in Lagos and Abuja, Spectranet Limited reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to these markets. The company assured customers that its focus remains on improving service performance and enhancing the broadband experience for millions of users in the commercial and federal capital cities. Mr. Gambhir stated that the consolidation would allow the company to deliver greater value through its broadband services without compromising on quality. Customers in these cities can expect increased investment in network infrastructure and customer support.

The withdrawal from Ibadan and Port Harcourt represents a recalibration of Spectranet Limited's national strategy. While the company acknowledges the trust placed in it by subscribers over the years, it recognizes the need to operate in economically viable regions. This decision highlights the broader challenges facing broadband providers in Nigeria, where operational costs can vary significantly by location. The ISP hopes that this streamlined approach will result in a more robust and reliable network for its remaining customer base in the country's most lucrative markets.