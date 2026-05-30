Special Report: Understanding Sleep Paralysis and Its Cultural Interpretations in Nigeria

This report explores the medical condition sleep paralysis, its neurological basis, triggers, and how cultural beliefs shape its interpretation in Nigeria.

Sleep paralysis is a temporary inability to move or speak that occurs while falling asleep or waking up. It is a recognized parasomnia with a neurological basis tied to REM sleep.

Many Nigerians experience it and often interpret it as a spiritual attack. The condition is common, especially among stressed, sleep-deprived individuals. It can cause vivid hallucinations and a feeling of pressure on the chest. Experts explain that it is not supernatural but a real neurological event.

Risk factors include irregular sleep, stress, sleeping on the back, and mental health issues. Repeated episodes can lead to anxiety and poor sleep quality. In Nigeria, it is known as ogun oru, linking it to spiritual beliefs. Understanding the medical facts can help reduce fear and improve management. Healthy sleep habits are key to prevention





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