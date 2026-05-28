The news text discusses the issue of billions of dollars flowing into a repealed academy instead of upgrading a maritime university in Nigeria.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy OIL-WELL DISPUTE: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope EDITORIAL: Dear General TY Danjuma: Scaling your legacy into national impact EDITORIAL: Party primaries and accountability Bolanle Austen Peters recipient of the ASP architect of culture awards at the ASP Gala and Awards 2026 in Nairobi The works of the three women honourees make the same argument from three different domains: that the continent’s most enduring excellence is institutional, not incidental, and that talent only compounds when it is built into structures that outlast the individua.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy OIL-WELL DISPUTE: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope EDITORIAL: Dear General TY Danjuma: Scaling your legacy into national impact EDITORIAL: Party primaries and accountability Bolanle Austen Peters recipient of the ASP architect of culture awards at the ASP Gala and Awards 2026 in Nairobi The works of the three women honourees make the same argument from three different domains: that the continent’s most enduring excellence is institutional, not incidental, and that talent only compounds when it is built into structures that outlast the individua





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Nigeria Maritime University Academy Billions Repealed

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