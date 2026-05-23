Special Report: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy

Nigeria's maritime academy upgrade has been stalled despite billions being allocated. Meanwhile, the oil-well dispute has restored hope to Cross River state.

Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hopeEditorialSafeguarding Nigeria’s democratic processes: Issues and prospects, By Mohammed Bello AdokeBlood on UniformsEXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance ministerINVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, BeninSafeguarding Nigeria’s democratic processes: Issues and prospects, By Mohammed Bello Adoke Mr Galadima polled 414,444 votes, while House of Representatives member Abdulrazak Namdas placed second with 86,004 votes.

Abdulrahman Haske came third with 65,424 votes





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Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Billions Repealed Academy Academy Graduation Stuttgart Stuttgart University Gottingen Oil-Well Dispute Cross River's Hope President Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria's Democratic Processes Senate Investigators Mr Galadima Abdulrazak Namdas Abdulrahman Haske All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamawa State

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