The news text discusses the issue of Nigeria's maritime university upgrade and the flow of billions into a repealed academy.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Editorial : Safeguarding Nigeria ’s democratic processes: Issues and prospects, By Mohammed Bello Adoke Blood on Uniforms: EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria , Benin Gubernatorial : The Nigeria n striker came off the bench to score Celtic’s third goal in the final as the Scottish champions completed a domestic double after recently clinching the Scottish Premiership title.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope Editorial: Safeguarding Nigeria’s democratic processes: Issues and prospects, By Mohammed Bello Adoke Blood on Uniforms: EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Gubernatorial: The Nigerian striker came off the bench to score Celtic’s third goal in the final as the Scottish champions completed a domestic double after recently clinching the Scottish Premiership title





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Nigeria Maritime University Upgrade Billions Repealed Academy Oil-Well Dispute Editorial Blood On Uniforms Investigative Gubernatorial

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Special Report: Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Rejected AcademyThis report discusses the delay in upgrading a maritime university in Nigeria despite a substantial amount of funding allocated to the project. The investigation also uncovers the report that could turn around Cross River's fortunes.

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Special Report: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyThe article discusses the stagnation of Nigeria's maritime university upgrade and the redirection of billions of Naira to a now-defunct academy.

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