Special Report: Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Rejected Academy

This report discusses the delay in upgrading a maritime university in Nigeria despite a substantial amount of funding allocated to the project. The investigation also uncovers the report that could turn around Cross River's fortunes.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy. Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope. Editorial: What the National Party of Nigeria taught President Tinubu, By Jibrin Ibrahim.

Blood on Uniforms: EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister. INVESTIGATION: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin. What the National Party of Nigeria taught President Tinubu, By Jibrin Ibrahim. Gubernatorial Praise is due to Allah...

... This is one of the manifestations of His mercy, to be a reminder for those who contemplate. I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah, the Almighty, the All-Forgiving, alone without any partner. And I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and Messenger, the Chosen and the Beloved Prophet.

May Allah exalt and send peace to him, his family, and his companions all the time as long as the night and day follow each other. To proceed..





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SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyThe text reports on the delay in upgrading a Nigerian maritime university and the flow of billions into an academy that has been repealed.

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SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyThe maritime industry in Nigeria is crucial for the country's development. However, there is a significant upgrade struggle that affects the maritime university, with numerous challenges persisting. Billions have been alleged to be misused, causing a crisis of confidence.

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Special Report: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyThis special report reveals that billions of dollars' worth of funds intended for upgrading the maritime university in Nigeria have instead been transferred to a defunct institution, leading to significant delays in the university's development.

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Special Report: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyA detailed exploration of the challenges and controversies surrounding the proposed upgrade of Nigeria's maritime universities with billions of dollars.

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