The maritime industry in Nigeria is crucial for the country's development. However, there is a significant upgrade struggle that affects the maritime university, with numerous challenges persisting. Billions have been alleged to be misused, causing a crisis of confidence.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria 's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope The missing numbers in education metrics, By Zainab Suleiman Okino Broadcast on Uniforms: EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister Investigation: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria , Benin Inside the informant networks undermining Nigeria 's anti-banditry campaign, By Samuel Aruwan Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun (centre ) with members of the All Progressives Congress in Ward 3, Iperu-Remo, during Thursday’s primaries to affirm Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola as the party’s consensus gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming general elections.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope The missing numbers in education metrics, By Zainab Suleiman Okino Broadcast on Uniforms: EXCLUSIVE: Why Tinubu fired Wale Edun as finance minister Investigation: The illegal timber trade fuelling terrorism in North-central Nigeria, Benin Inside the informant networks undermining Nigeria's anti-banditry campaign, By Samuel Aruwan Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun (centre ) with members of the All Progressives Congress in Ward 3, Iperu-Remo, during Thursday’s primaries to affirm Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola as the party’s consensus gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming general elections





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Nigeria Maritime Industry Maritime University Upgrade Crisis Of Confidence Entire Maritime Development Agency Billions Misused

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