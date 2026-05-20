Special report: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy, Oil-well dispute puzzle restores hope, missing numbers in education metrics, content monetisation damaging women online

The news text discusses various topics related to Nigeria and its politics, including the status of a maritime university's upgrade, an oil-well dispute report, education metrics, and content monetization in the internet industry. It also covers a senator's withdrawal from the APC party in Bauchi State.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope The missing numbers in education metrics, By Zainab Suleiman Okino Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo In a withdrawal notice dated 10 May, Senator Buba said his decision was informed by 'growing internal distortions and factionalisation within the party'.

APC) governorship primary in Bauchi State, citing alleged breaches of the Nigerian Constitution, the APC constitution, and the party's guidelines. In a withdrawal notice dated 10 May and addressed to the APC chairman in Jama'a/Zaranda Ward of Toro Local Government Area, the senator said his decision was informed by what he described as growing internal distortions and factionalisation within the party.

The lawmaker alleged that a few individuals had undermined democratic processes within the party and reversed gains made over the past three years.





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