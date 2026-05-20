Special Report: Nigeria’s Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed Academy, Oil-well Dispute: Inside the Report that Restores Cross River’s Hope, The Missing Numbers in Education Metrics, By Zainab Suleiman Okino, Content Monetisation: The Internet is Rewarding Harm, and Women are Paying the Price, By Chioma Agwuegbo, Public Health Advisory on Ebola

The accompanying article further clarifies that surveillance and preparedness activities are ongoing nationwide, particularly in view of the regional outbreak affecting Central Africa. The article also highlights the concerns over unverified claims circulating online that could trigger panic and confusion about Ebola.

Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope The missing numbers in education metrics, By Zainab Suleiman Okino Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria ’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope The missing numbers in education metrics, By Zainab Suleiman Okino Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegb.

Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope The missing numbers in education metrics, By Zainab Suleiman Okino Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope The missing numbers in education metrics, By Zainab Suleiman Okino Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegb





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Special Report: Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls As Billions Flow Into Repealed AcademyExplores the financial mismanagement and political interference in the process of upgrading Nigeria's Maritime University, which has resulted in billions of dollars being diverted to a repealed academic institute.

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Special Report: Nigeria’s Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyNigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into the repealed academy. Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope. Editorial Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo.

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Special Report: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyThis special report discusses the issue of billions wasted on a repealed academy and how it affects the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university.

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