The text reports on the delay in upgrading a Nigerian maritime university and the flow of billions into an academy that has been repealed.

SPECIAL REPORT: Nigeria's maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academy Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope EditorialContent monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo The court also set a date to deliver judgement in the suit that threatens Mr Adeleke's candidacy for the August governorship election in Osun State.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River's hope EditorialContent monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo Judge Peter Lifu, in a ruling, held that the applicants seeking to be joined were not necessary parties. He subsequently set 5 June for judgement after listening to lawyers’ arguments on the merit of the substantive suit.

With the judgement scheduled for 5 June, the suit puts the candidacy of Governor Adeleke, who is seeking re-election for a second term, and Mr Arambambi at great risk





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NIGERIA MARITIME UNIVERSITY UPGRADE BILLIONS REPEALED ACADEMY

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Special Report: Nigeria's Maritime University Upgrade Stalls As Billions Flow Into Repealed AcademyExplores the financial mismanagement and political interference in the process of upgrading Nigeria's Maritime University, which has resulted in billions of dollars being diverted to a repealed academic institute.

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Special Report: Nigeria’s Maritime University Upgrade Stalls as Billions Flow into Repealed AcademyNigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into the repealed academy. Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope. Editorial Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, By Chioma Agwuegbo.

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Special Report: Nigeria’s maritime university upgrade stalls as billions flow into repealed academyThis special report discusses the issue of billions wasted on a repealed academy and how it affects the upgrade of Nigeria's maritime university.

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