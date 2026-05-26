Speaker Yakubu Danladi‑Salihu Upsets APC Succession Plan in Kwara, Wins Governorship Primary

The Kwara State APC primary saw Speaker Yakubu Danladi‑Salihu defeat front‑runner Yahaya Seriki‑Gambari, reshaping debates on zoning, elite influence and the party’s future ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a dramatic turn of events that has reshaped the political landscape of Kwara State , the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary delivered a result that no analyst saw coming.

The party had been portrayed in the days leading up to the vote as having reached a near‑final consensus on its next gubernatorial candidate. Eight aspirants had withdrawn and publicly thrown their support behind Ambassador Yahaya Seriki‑Gambari, a well‑known businessman and philanthropist who many believed to be the favored successor of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Party insiders spoke of a smooth succession plan designed to cement the governor’s legacy beyond the 2027 electoral cycle, and the media echoed the narrative of a settled ticket. Yet when the ballots were counted on Friday, it was not Seriki who took the podium but the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi‑Salihu, who secured an impressive 94,990 votes—more than twice the 41,700 votes earned by his presumed front‑runner.

Danladi‑Salihu’s victory is remarkable not only for its size but also because he was initially among those who stepped aside for Seriki. The 41‑year‑old speaker brought to the contest a blend of institutional relevance, youthful vigor and regional symbolism that his rivals lacked. Since 2019 he has presided over the state legislature, positioning him at the heart of Kwara’s political machinery.

Moreover, as the most prominent figure from Kwara North currently holding office, his candidacy signalled a shift in the APC’s strategic focus away from the historically dominant Kwara Central region toward a zone that has never produced a governor since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999. This geographic re‑orientation touches a long‑standing grievance: despite its sizable voting bloc, Kwara North has been excluded from the state’s top political office for more than two decades, fueling calls for power rotation and raising questions about equity and representation.

Understanding the significance of the outcome requires a brief review of Kwara’s political geography. From 1999 to 2003 the state was led by former Governor Mohammed Lawal, after which Abdulfatah Ahmed, hailing from Kwara Central, governed from 2011 to 2019, reinforcing the central district’s near‑two‑decade hold on the governorship.

Meanwhile Kwara South, despite its five local government areas and substantial electorate, produced the state’s leader only during Bukola Saraki’s tenure, a period that lasted eight years. By 2026, mounting pressure from northern stakeholders framed the primary as a de‑facto referendum on ending a 28‑year political deficit. The abrupt shift from Seriki to Danladi‑Salihu suggests that the internal consensus within the APC was far more fluid than previously disclosed.

The postponement of the primary, officially justified by the need for better organization under the chairmanship of former Minister of State for Defence Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, may have opened a window for behind‑the‑scenes negotiations that ultimately favoured the speaker. While endorsements continue to play a pivotal role in Nigerian elections, the Kwara primary underscores that they are rarely decisive until the votes are tallied, and that elite bargaining can rapidly alter the trajectory of a party’s fortunes





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Kwara State APC Primary Yakubu Danladi‑Salihu Zoning Politics Nigerian Elections

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