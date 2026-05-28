Speaker asked to produce records of Kingsley Chinda's defection letter

A group representing constituents has demanded that the Speaker of the House of Representatives produce official records to prove that Kingsley Chinda's defection from PDP to APC and resignation as Minority Leader were announced in the House, as part of a legal challenge to his gubernatorial candidacy.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbass, has been formally requested to produce the official records of proceedings in the Green Chamber to verify whether a letter announcing the defection of Kingsley Chinda from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his resignation as Minority Leader was ever read on the floor of the House.

The request comes from the Incorporated Trustees of the Association of Legislative Drafting and Advocacy Practitioners, a group that has filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to prevent the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing Chinda as the APC governorship candidate for Rivers State in the upcoming 2027 elections. The plaintiffs argue that Chinda's defection violates Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, which stipulates that a legislator must vacate their seat if they defect from the party that sponsored their election unless there is a division in the party.

They contend that no such division occurred and that proper procedures were not followed. The request for the Hansard, Votes and Proceedings, and Order Papers for the months of March and April 2026 was made via a letter dated May 26, 2027, signed by the administrative secretary of the association, Jesse Williams Amuga. The letter explicitly asks for documents that would confirm whether the Speaker or any other presiding officer read aloud the official resignation letter of Hon.

Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, which would serve as evidence of his cessation of membership in the PDP and his resignation as Minority Leader. The plaintiffs emphasize that this documentation is a condition precedent under Section 68 of the Constitution and would be tendered as an exhibit in their lawsuit. They represent approximately 500,000 registered constituents of the Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in Rivers State, who have expressed concerns about the legitimacy of Chinda's political move.

The letter also references a prior communication sent to Chinda in October 2025, which outlined the constituents' position. The legal challenge has drawn reactions from various quarters. The Centre for Constitutional Governance and Electoral Integrity (CCGEI) issued a statement asserting that Chinda had already resigned as Minority Leader before participating in the APC governorship primary, thereby complying with constitutional requirements. They also claimed that Chinda had not engaged in any PDP-related activities since his defection.

On the other hand, the APC has dismissed the lawsuit as baseless and ridiculous, suggesting it is a politically motivated attempt to disrupt the party's candidate. Chinda, an ally of Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, emerged as the APC governorship candidate after a controversial primary election on May 21, 2026, where other contestants-including incumbent Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Tonye Cole, and Alabo Dakorinama George-Kelly-withdrew at the last minute.

The case raises significant questions about the integrity of defection procedures and the role of legislative records in upholding constitutional mandates. As the matter proceeds in court, the outcome could have far-reaching implications for political party dynamics and the sanctity of electoral processes in Nigeria. This case once again highlights the tensions between party loyalty, individual ambition, and legal frameworks governing defections in a multi-party system





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Kingsley Chinda Defection Speaker Tajudeen Abbass House Of Representatives APC Governorship Candidate

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