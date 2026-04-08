Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has strongly condemned Israel's military actions in Lebanon, calling for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and denouncing alleged violations of international law by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The attacks have caused significant casualties and displacement, prompting Sánchez to advocate for a ceasefire that includes Lebanon and emphasize the importance of pursuing a just and lasting peace. The situation remains volatile, with continued operations raising grave humanitarian concerns and calls for international action.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has strongly condemned Israel 's recent military action s in Lebanon , leveling serious accusations of violations of international law against Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . The Spanish leader's condemnation follows a wave of Israel i strikes targeting various regions of Lebanon , including Beirut, its southern suburbs, and the eastern Bekaa Valley.

These attacks have resulted in a significant loss of life, with reports from Lebanon's Civil Defence and Health Ministry indicating 254 fatalities and over 1,165 injuries. Sánchez has described Netanyahu's actions as a 'harshest attack' since the commencement of the offensive, stating that 'his contempt for life and international law is intolerable.' He emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation into these actions and accountability for those responsible.\In a message shared on X, the Spanish Prime Minister advocated for the inclusion of Lebanon in any ceasefire agreements, urging the international community to unequivocally condemn 'this new violation of international law.' Furthermore, Sánchez called for concrete action, stating, 'The European Union must suspend its Association Agreement with Israel,' and underscored the importance of ensuring there is 'no impunity for these criminal acts.' While supporting ceasefires as a potential step towards lasting peace, Sánchez cautioned against viewing them as a simple solution. He highlighted the lasting impact of the conflict, pointing out that the chaos, destruction, and loss of life should not be disregarded in favor of 'momentary relief.' His remarks convey a deep concern for the human cost of the conflict and a commitment to seeking a just and sustainable peace through diplomatic means. Sánchez expressed his conviction that Spain will not support those who instigate conflict. More than 1,500 people in Lebanon have died and over 1.2 million displaced since Israel resumed its operation on March 2, a few days after the Iran war started. Netanyahu said about Wednesday's strikes that they gave Hezbollah the strongest blow they have suffered, stressing that the temporary ceasefire with Iran will not include Lebanon.\The situation in Lebanon has escalated significantly since Israel resumed its military operations, with devastating consequences for the civilian population. The ongoing conflict has resulted in widespread displacement, loss of life, and destruction of infrastructure. Sánchez has repeatedly stressed the importance of adhering to international law and upholding human rights. He has also called for a broader approach to resolving the conflict, emphasizing the need for diplomacy, international legality, and a commitment to peace. He views the current situation as a grave humanitarian crisis and urges the international community to take immediate action to address the needs of the affected population. A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces declared that the operation against Hezbollah will not stop as long as the organization continues to threaten the Israeli population. The ongoing conflict is of deep concern, reflecting the complex and volatile dynamics of the region. The statements from Prime Minister Sánchez represent a firm stance, condemning actions he believes violate international norms and putting forward actions to follow





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