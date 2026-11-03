Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies after collision with Andorra goalkeeper

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday morning after suffering severe head and chest injuries in a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Segunda Division match. He was 30.

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday morning after suffering severe head and chest injuries in a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Spanish second division match on Monday night.

Striker Dies After Collision With Goalkeeper

He was 30 years old. The Madrid-born forward was involved in the incident in the seventh minute of added time in a two-all home draw. Owono raced towards the middle of the pitch to clear a ball from the other half when his knee appeared to collide with De Miguel. De Miguel fell to the turf motionless, prompting immediate attention from medical staff.

Also read Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies at 30 after on-pitch collision

He was treated on the pitch before being evacuated from Tenerife's Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez to hospital. His condition was described as stable but serious on Monday following the incident. MARCA, a leading Spanish media outlet, reported that De Miguel suffered cardiac arrest while in transit to the hospital but was revived by paramedics. His condition worsened, and he was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning.

Spanish media said the player suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated, with Tenerife later saying his condition had worsened neurologically before his death. CD Tenerife confirmed the death in a statement. Heartbroken, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe this is true, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, the club said. There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can lessen this overwhelming sadness, the statement continued.

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We stand with his grieving family, with his loved ones, with all of Tenerife who mourn this cruel loss today. An earlier club statement said: Broken with pain, with a lump in our throat and unable to believe this is real, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death, at 8:00 am, of Jesus de Miguel Alameda. No words can ease the pain, nothing can lessen this great feeling of sadness.

Club Confirms Player Death

Our thoughts are with the family, his close friends and Tenerife fans, who today are grieving over this terrible news. The 30-year-old De Miguel had been at Tenerife for just over a season, having joined in the summer of 2025 from Castellon on a three-year deal. He scored 11 goals in 29 appearances for the club. Owono, the Equatorial Guinean goalkeeper, was sent off following the collision, and the match was subsequently abandoned.

The incident happened late in the match, which was tied at 2-2. FC Andorra also issued a statement expressing condolences. With broken hearts and devastated, we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family of Jesus de Miguel, to all his teammates, friends, and to CD Tenerife. Gerard Pique, a former Barcelona and Manchester United defender who is Andorra's majority shareholder, wrote on social media: I am so deeply sorry.

Football Stars Send Condolences

Rest in peace, Jesus. An earlier message from Pique said: I am sorry with all my soul. Rest in peace, Jesus. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and other clubs in Spain also sent messages of condolence, as well as the Spanish football federation.

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Shattered by this sad news, the Royal Spanish Football Federation wishes to express our deepest sorrow at his passing today, wrote the federation in a statement. La Liga president Javier Tebas also paid tribute. Today, we all share the terrible pain of an irreparable loss, Tebas said. My deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, teammates, and the whole club.