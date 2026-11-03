Spain Transport Minister Óscar Puente Resigns After Deadly Train Crash

Óscar Puente resigns as Spain's Transport Minister following a fatal train collision in Urda that killed at least 69 people, marking a major political shift ahead of November elections.

Spain's Transport Minister Óscar Puente has officially resigned from his post following a catastrophic train collision in the village of Urda, Toledo. The disaster claimed the lives of at least 69 individuals and injured dozens more, sparking intense national outrage over railway safety protocols. Puente announced his decision on Tuesday evening after a grueling session in Congress where lawmakers questioned the government's handling of the emergency.

Puente Steps Down Amid Mounting Pressure

The resignation comes after days of escalating demands from opposition parties including the conservative People's Party and the far-right Vox. These groups argued that Puente must take full responsibility for the tragedy, which occurred when a moving train crashed into the rear of a stationary one. This incident represents one of the deadliest rail disasters in modern European history and marks Spain's worst train accident since 2013.

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Political Fallout and Election Implications

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez acknowledged that public confidence in the high-speed railway system was broken following the crash. The government now faces significant electoral risks ahead of the early general elections scheduled for November 29. Puente's departure removes a key figure from the ruling Socialist party's campaign strategy, potentially altering the political landscape before voters head to the polls later this month.

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New Safety Measures and Accountability Questions

Before leaving office, Puente outlined new measures intended to improve railway safety standards across the network. He explained that a transport minister cannot remain in position after two serious accidents occur within less than a year. His withdrawal also includes stepping away from candidate lists for the upcoming legislative elections, signaling a complete exit from current political duties.

Public Trust and Future Railway Oversight

Opposition politicians criticized Puente for initially attributing the crash to human error rather than systemic failures. Critics accused him of attempting to shift blame away from the government's management of the railway infrastructure. Attention now shifts to his successor and whether the administration can restore trust in the country's transport systems after these recent tragedies.