Spain Names Lucky 7 Squad for 2026 World Cup

Spain’s coach Luis de la Fuente announced his planned 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup on Monday.The squad includes Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino after his recent return from injury along with 16-year-old Barca star Lamine Yamal despite a hamstring injury.

Spain’s coach Luis de la Fuente has announced his 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup, naming Real Madrid midfielder Dean Huijsen and veteran Dani Carvajal as omitted following last year’s European Championship victory.

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino, who returned to the pitch after a foot fracture, is included after his recent squad outing for the Gunners’ final Premier League match. 16-year-old Barca star Lamine Yamal was named after an impressive season with Barcelona despite a hamstring injury. Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams was also called up despite a season badly disrupted by fitness issues. Spain will begin their World Cup campaign on June 15 against Cape Verde in Group H





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Spain World Cup Squad Luis De La Fuente Mikel Merino Lamine Yamal Nico Williams

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Spain names 2026 World Cup squad without Real Madrid players, highlights Lamine Yamal and Mikel MerinoCoach Luis de la Fuente announced Spain's 2026 World Cup roster, featuring 18‑year‑old star Lamine Yamal and Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino returning from injury. For the first time a Real Madrid player is absent, as Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal are omitted. Defenders Eric Garcia and Marc Pubill join the squad, while Yamal remains doubtful after a hamstring issue. The selection emphasizes youthful talent and recent Euro 2024 success.

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