SpaceX Starship Megarocket Launch Postponed, Eying Friday for Another Attempt

SpaceX has postponed the highly anticipated launch of its upgraded Starship megarocket due to multiple countdown stops and starts. The company is now aiming for Friday for another attempt

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company's Dragon spacecraft attempted to launch on February 13, 2026, towards the Crew-12 mission at Cape Canaveral . However, the launch was postponed due to multiple stops and starts in the countdown process.

SpaceX has scheduled a new attempt for Friday, aiming to send the third-generation Starship megarocket into space. The mission will demonstrate the redesigns of Starship in flight, but past tests have ended in explosions, including two in the Caribbean and one after reaching space. SpaceX is under contract with NASA to develop a lunar lander, and this test flight is crucial for both the company and the US space agency.

Musk's IPO and China's competing lunar mission are also key factors. Noted physicist G. Scott Hubbard believes that there's a lot riding on the SpaceX Starship test and the success of the mission could determine the timeline for the first crewed lunar mission





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