SpaceX Launches Historic $1.77 Trillion IPO, the Largest Ever, to Fund Space-Based AI and Satellite Ambitions

Spacex has commenced trading on Nasdaq under ticker SPCX following the largest initial public offering in history, raising $75 billion and achieving a $1.77 trillion valuation. The company, which has been cash-flow positive since 2015, plans to use the proceeds to expand its Starlink internet service, deploy over 100,000 satellites, and build artificial intelligence data centers in space. The offering also included the acquisition of马斯克's AI startup xAI and the X platform. Despite its new valuation, SpaceX has accumulated a $41.3 billion deficit since 2002.

SpaceX made a historic debut on the financial markets Friday, commencing trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SPCX. This initial public offering stands as the largest in history, with the company selling 555.6 million shares at $135 each, successfully raising approximately $75 billion.

The transaction values the reusable rocket manufacturer at a staggering $1.77 trillion, instantly making it the seventh most valuable corporation in the United States, a position that places it above Tesla, another enterprise led by founder Elon Musk. The opening bell at Nasdaq was rung by SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell, while Musk participated in the ceremonial event remotely from Texas.

In his remarks, Musk emphasized that the public listing is not a response to financial distress but a strategic move to fuel an ambitious new chapter of expansion, noting that the company has maintained a positive cash flow since around 2015. The core engine of SpaceX's profitability has been its Starlink satellite internet constellation, which provides the primary revenue stream for the company, even though its origins lie in the revolutionary development of reusable rockets.

The prospectus, however, reveals a complex financial history: since its founding in 2002, SpaceX has accumulated a total deficit of $41.3 billion, reflecting the immense capital required for aerospace innovation. Looking forward, Musk outlined an aggressive growth strategy that extends far beyond terrestrial internet. He announced plans to deploy a megaconstellation of more than 100,000 satellites to create a comprehensive global communications network.

A significant portion of the newly raised capital will also be directed toward developing advanced artificial intelligence data centers in space, a venture aimed at supporting next-generation computing and AI models. In a separate but related corporate development, the filing disclosed that SpaceX had acquired Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup, xAI, in February 2026. This acquisition brings the xAI team, its infrastructure, the proprietary Grok AI models, and associated products under the SpaceX umbrella.

Notably, the deal also includes the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, which will now be part of SpaceX's broader ecosystem. This integration suggests a long-term vision to merge space-based data capabilities with terrestrial AI and social platforms. The IPO proceeds are thus earmarked to fund a multi-front expansion: scaling the Starlink user base, constructing orbital AI infrastructure, and integrating the xAI technology suite to pioneer new applications that leverage space-based assets and artificial intelligence





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