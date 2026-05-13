SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Called Upon to Prevent Starlink Misuse in Nigeria

A notable development in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria is the recent recovery of over 400 Starlink communication devices from Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the North-East region. The former lawmaker of the Nigerian Senate, Shehu Sani, has called on SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to take urgent action to prevent the misuse of Starlink devices by terrorists for 'evil' purposes.

Former lawmaker of the Nigeria n Senate, Shehu Sani has reacted to the recent recovery of over 400 Starlink communication devices from Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the North-East region of Nigeria .

Sani, in a post on X, called on the billionaire businessman and Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, to take the necessary action towards helping the Nigerian government in its fight against terrorism. He urged Musk to take urgent steps to prevent the misuse of Starlink devices by terrorists for “evil” purposes.

"The reported seizure of 400 Starlink communications Devices from the hands of terrorists in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria by the Nigerian Army is a significant development in the fight against terrorism. "Mr Elon Musk must take urgent action to neutralise the use of his Devices in the perpetration of evil," Sani wrote on X. The former lawmaker's call follows military revelations that Starlink devices were recovered from the terrorist fighters in Sambisa Forest and the Timbuktu Triangle.

According to Brigadier General Beyidi Martins, the Commander of Sector 2, Operation Hadin Kai, the communication gadgets are usually ferried to the terrorists with the help of collaborators, who are mainly residents of their host communities. He also mentioned that some of these collaborators are either aware of their involvement while others are coerced into these roles





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Security Spacex Elon Musk Starlink Nigeria Terrorism Misuse Satellite Communication Devices Perpetration Of Evil

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