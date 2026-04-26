Sowore Rejects Opposition Summit, Accuses Politicians of 'Recycled Failure'

Omoyele Sowore, AAC presidential candidate, declined an invitation to the National Opposition Summit in Ibadan, criticizing it as a rebranding attempt by politicians with a history of poor governance. He argues for a complete break from existing political structures and a genuine alternative for Nigerians.

Omoyele Sowore , the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress ( AAC ) during the 2023 elections, has publicly declined an invitation to participate in the National Opposition Summit held in Ibadan , the capital city of Oyo State.

Sowore’s decision stems from his firm belief that the summit represents a superficial attempt by established political figures to rebrand themselves without addressing or taking responsibility for their past shortcomings in governance. He articulated his position through a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, expressing skepticism about the sincerity of politicians who have, in his view, overseen periods of stagnation, widespread corruption, and systemic deterioration within the nation.

He contends that a significant portion of the Nigerian populace is well-versed in the country’s political history and will not be easily swayed by what he perceives as a calculated effort to present a new image. Sowore’s statement was direct and uncompromising, stating plainly that there is no justification for pretending that individuals who previously held Nigeria back through years of mismanagement and malfeasance can suddenly transform into advocates for progress or champions of the people.

He specifically highlighted the futility of attempting to reinvent these figures as defenders of the citizenry, given their track record. The publisher of Sahara Reporters emphasized his unwillingness to engage in any coalition that aims to rehabilitate or recycle politicians who have lost credibility.

He firmly stated that the AAC distinguishes itself not only from the current ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but also from various opposition groups, asserting that his party’s focus will be on mobilizing support nationwide through a genuine and independent campaign. He believes that true change requires a complete departure from the existing political landscape, rather than simply rearranging the same flawed elements.

Sowore’s critique extends beyond the APC, encompassing other prominent opposition parties such as the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party, accusing them of opportunism and perpetuating the cycle of political decay. He further clarified that the AAC will not lend its support to any event or initiative designed to give a fresh coat of paint to politicians who have demonstrably failed to deliver on their promises and contribute to the betterment of Nigeria.

Sowore’s message is a call for a fundamental shift in the political paradigm, advocating for a decisive break from the established structures that he believes are inherently flawed. He argues that merely rearranging the existing components of the political system will not address the deep-rooted problems facing the nation. Instead, he champions a vision of genuine alternative leadership, one that rejects the corruption, deception, and stagnation he associates with both the ruling party and its opposition counterparts.

The AAC, according to Sowore, intends to galvanize citizens across the country to support this vision, fostering a movement that prioritizes accountability, transparency, and a commitment to genuine progress. He believes that Nigerians deserve better than recycled failures and are capable of recognizing and rejecting attempts to manipulate them with superficial rebranding efforts.

His stance positions the AAC as a distinct force within the Nigerian political landscape, offering a radical alternative to the established order and challenging the conventional approach to opposition politics





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Omoyele Sowore AAC Opposition Summit Ibadan Nigerian Politics

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