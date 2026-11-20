African Action Congress presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore pledges to replace the Nigerian Education Loan Fund with semester grants of N100,000 to eliminate graduate debt.

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate representing the African Action Congress, has formally pledged to introduce substantial financial aid for tertiary education in Nigeria. During a live broadcast on his official Facebook page last Friday, Sowore outlined a comprehensive plan to abolish the Nigerian Education Loan Fund. He promised that his administration would replace the current loan scheme with direct semester grants valued at N100,000 for eligible students.

Replacing Loans With Direct Financial Grants

Omoyele Sowore stated that the African Action Congress will dismantle the existing Nigerian Education Loan Fund structure immediately upon taking office. The proposed policy mandates that the N100,000 grant be issued every semester, totaling N200,000 for a full academic year. This amount is specifically calculated to be N20,000 higher than the current disbursements provided under the active loan program. Sowore emphasized that these funds would be non-repayable, designed to allow students to concentrate entirely on their academic pursuits without the looming threat of debt accumulation.

Also read Nigeria Family Strengthening Programme Details N100,000 Cash Support Eligibility and Application Process

The candidate calculated that a student completing a standard four-year university program would receive a total of N400,000 under this new arrangement. This calculation assumes two academic semesters per year throughout the duration of the course. By providing this consistent annual support, the policy aims to ensure that learners have sufficient resources to cover their educational needs without seeking additional financial burdens.

Sowore Critiques Borrowing And Job Market Realities

Omoyele Sowore argued that establishing a debt-based system is fundamentally flawed given the current state of the Nigerian labor market. He cited his twenty years of residence in the United States as evidence that student loans often become a source of severe financial hardship for graduates. Sowore pointed out that many graduates are unable to find employment sufficient to repay their loans, creating a cycle of financial distress.

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He further noted that even the current loans provided by the government are often not repaid by beneficiaries. Sowore described the logic of converting these loans into grants as a sensible adjustment to economic realities. He questioned where graduates could find the necessary employment opportunities to service such debts in an economy with limited job prospects. For Sowore, preventing new graduates from entering the workforce with significant financial liabilities is a critical priority.

The African Action Congress leader stressed that the primary goal is to shield young Nigerians from the negative impacts of student debt. He believes that forcing students to borrow money for their education imposes an unfair burden that can hinder their economic mobility for decades. By eliminating the repayment requirement, the policy seeks to provide a clean slate for graduates entering the professional world.

Expansion To Scholarships And International Sponsorships

In addition to universal semester grants, Omoyele Sowore proposed the introduction of merit-based scholarships for academically exceptional students. These scholarships are designed to identify individuals who demonstrate exemplary ability and academic promise. The African Action Congress candidate indicated that beneficiaries of these specific scholarships would receive sponsorship to pursue their studies abroad.

Sowore suggested that sending top-tier Nigerian students to international institutions is a viable strategy for national development. He advocated for this approach to broaden the educational horizons of gifted Nigerians and expose them to global academic standards. This component of the policy aims to cultivate a highly skilled cohort of leaders who can contribute significantly to the country upon their return.

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The candidate drew comparisons to other nations that actively support their citizens studying overseas. He specifically referenced the model used by China, which provides robust support for its students pursuing education abroad. Sowore argued that such international exposure is essential for building a competitive human capital base that can drive national progress.

Historical Context And Future Educational Investment

Omoyele Sowore traced the decline of Nigeria's education sector to a lack of sustained government investment over recent decades. He recalled a time when free education and community initiatives made schooling a high priority for all families. He noted that institutions like the University College Hospital in Ibadon once held international prestige, attracting foreign patients, including members of royal families.

He contrasted this historical standing with the current reality where many Nigerians struggle to afford medical treatment abroad. Sowore also highlighted that Indian and Ghanaian teachers once worked in Nigerian secondary schools during the 1980s. He used this fact to illustrate the former strength of the national education infrastructure and the subsequent deterioration of its quality.

Sowore maintained that reversing this decline requires immediate and substantial public investment in educational institutions. He believes that improving the education system is the most effective way to reduce poverty and develop the nation's human capital. For the African Action Congress candidate, restoring educational excellence is not just a policy goal but a necessity for future prosperity.