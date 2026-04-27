Sowore Offers 'Revolution Cap' to Malami After Terrorism Charge Dropped

Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, publicly engaged with former Attorney General Abubakar Malami following the removal of terrorism financing allegations against Malami and his son. Sowore offered Malami a symbolic 'Revolution Now' cap, highlighting a perceived shift in power dynamics and the failures of the previous administration.

The legal proceedings against Omoyele Sowore , publisher of Sahara Reporters , have undergone a significant shift with the withdrawal of a key terrorism financing allegation leveled against Abubakar Malami , the former Attorney General of the Federation, and his son, Abdulaziz.

This development marks a notable turn in a case fraught with political undertones and accusations of abuse of power. Sowore himself endured a prolonged period of detention, initially arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on August 3, 2019. He was held for 124 days, accused of treasonable felony, money laundering, and the offense of insulting the president – charges widely criticized by human rights organizations as politically motivated.

His ordeal didn't end with the initial release; Sowore was rearrested in December 2019 and subjected to further detention in early 2021, demonstrating a persistent effort by the previous administration to silence dissent. The recent encounter between Sowore and Malami, occurring in the lobby of a court in Abuja, was charged with a palpable sense of irony and shifting power dynamics.

Sowore seized the opportunity to remind Malami of his past pronouncements, specifically his accusations of treason against the activist while serving in the Buhari administration. He pointedly remarked, “When you were in Buhari’s government, you were saying Sowore committed treason. See as they are dealing with you now,” accompanied by a celebratory fist pump. This statement alludes to Malami’s current legal challenges and the perceived reversal of fortunes.

Sowore didn’t stop at verbal jabs; he extended a symbolic gesture of solidarity, offering Malami a ‘Revolution Now’ signature cap – a clear indication of an attempt to align the former Attorney General with the activist’s cause.

“Let us give him a revolution cap. We want to recruit you now that you know that there is failure in the system,” Sowore declared, his words laced with a discernible sense of triumph. The activist further emphasized the changed circumstances, stating, “The system is dealing with you now. When I was coming to court and told you that this thing would end in disgrace… we are now on the same size.

Your table has turned to our side,” punctuated by laughter. Malami, however, responded with a defiant assertion of his continued commitment to Nigeria, stating, “I can never be down as far as Nigeria is concerned. ” This response suggests a reluctance to fully embrace Sowore’s offer of alliance or to concede defeat in the face of his current legal battles. The exchange also touched upon Malami’s continued involvement with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), an opposition party.

Sowore inquired whether Malami still attended ADC meetings and events, receiving an affirmative response. This detail raises questions about Malami’s political affiliations and potential future endeavors. The entire interaction, witnessed by onlookers, highlights the complex and often unpredictable nature of Nigerian politics, where allegiances can shift rapidly and former adversaries can find themselves in unexpected circumstances.

The withdrawal of the terrorism financing charge against Malami and his son, coupled with this public exchange, signals a potentially significant realignment of forces within the Nigerian political landscape. The case continues to draw attention, serving as a reminder of the importance of due process, freedom of expression, and the accountability of those in power.

The implications of these developments are likely to be felt for some time to come, particularly as Nigeria navigates a period of political transition and reform





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Omoyele Sowore Abubakar Malami Sahara Reporters DSS Treason Nigeria Politics Revolution Now ADC

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