Court Subpoenas INEC Chairman Amupitan and APC Chieftain Igbokwe in Sowore Trial

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued subpoenas compelling INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan and APC chieftain Joe Igbokwe to testify in Omoyele Sowore's criminal defamation trial, with Amupitan also ordered to produce electoral documents on President Tinubu.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a subpoena directing the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), to appear before it and produce electoral documents relating to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 1999 Lagos State governorship election and the 2023 presidential election.

The subpoena was issued in connection with the ongoing criminal trial of human rights activist and African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore. The court order requires Amupitan to produce Tinubu's INEC Form CF001 submitted during the 1999 governorship election, including an affidavit relating to lost certificates, as well as the Form CF001 submitted during the 2023 presidential election.

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INEC Chairman And APC Chief Subpoenaed

The INEC chairman was also served with a hearing notice on Monday, November 9, directing him to appear before the court and provide the requested documents as part of the defence's case. The development followed an application by Sowore's defence team seeking to compel relevant individuals to testify and produce documents considered necessary for the activist's defence. The court also approved a subpoena against an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, as a proposed defence witness.

However, Justice Umar set aside an earlier subpoena issued against the Department of State Services (DSS) lead prosecuting counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), ruling against compelling the lawyer to testify in the case. Justice Umar explained that legal practitioners are bound by professional confidentiality and could only be compelled to testify in limited circumstances, particularly where the evidence sought concerns an uncontested matter or an issue that would not prejudice the client's interests.

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The ruling marked another setback for Sowore, as the court rejected his attempt to make the DSS counsel a witness. Following the ruling, defence counsel Ruben Adakole informed the court of the defence's intention to subpoena Igbokwe and Amupitan to testify in the case. Justice Umar granted the request and directed that subpoenas be issued to both proposed witnesses.

Sowore disclosed that both individuals are expected to testify on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, where he is facing prosecution by the DSS over his description of President Bola Tinubu as a criminal. The activist made the disclosure on Monday while speaking with journalists after proceedings in the case. According to Sowore, their appearance is expected to form an important part of the proceedings when the matter resumes.

Sowore Declines To Reveal Specific Reasons

He, however, declined to explain the specific reasons behind his decision to summon the two individuals, suggesting that their expected testimonies would be significant to his defence. Addressing journalists outside the courtroom, the activist specifically called attention to the involvement of the electoral commission chairman. He said, One of them is the INEC chairman. I hope you heard that.

Because I know when you go here, when you leave this place, the DSS will write your report for you. But report this, because you are in court, that the INEC chairman has the subpoena to come and give testimony on Wednesday. And that is going to be interesting. I do not want to disclose why we are subpoenaing.

And then the next one is Joe Igbokwe, who lives in Lagos. So the judge has accepted that these people must be present in court. Sowore also warned the prosecution against taking steps that could frustrate the appearance of the two witnesses or challenge the subpoenas issued by the court. He maintained that the individuals had been formally summoned and should honour the court's directive when the case resumes.

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Defence Seeks Electoral Records For Trial

He is therefore requesting electoral records relating to Tinubu's political history, particularly his 1999 governorship contest in Lagos and his emergence as Nigeria's President in 2023. The subpoena issued to bring official electoral documents before the court for examination during the trial. Although Sowore did not provide details about the evidence he expects from Amupitan and Igbokwe, he suggested that the direction of his defence would cover issues beyond the specific statement that led to his prosecution.

His comments indicate that the defence intends to raise questions surrounding President Tinubu's public record, identity and the circumstances surrounding his emergence as Nigeria's President. The involvement of Amupitan is notable because of his position as chairman of the electoral body responsible for conducting and supervising elections in Nigeria. Igbokwe, on the other hand, is a prominent APC figure in Lagos who has remained active in political discussions and public commentary.

DSS Criminal Defamation Charges Against Sowore

However, the specific connection between the two witnesses and the allegations against Sowore has not been fully disclosed by the activist. Sowore's repeated description of President Tinubu as a criminal is the statement that the DSS considers defamatory. He has also maintained that his comments form part of his criticism of the President and his administration. The DSS subsequently instituted criminal defamation proceedings against him, bringing the dispute before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Since the commencement of the case, Sowore has continued to challenge the prosecution and maintain his position on the statement that brought him before the court. The activist has not explained whether the two witnesses will be questioned about specific political events, public records or other matters connected to the President. The case is expected to continue on Wednesday with the testimony of the two subpoenaed witnesses.