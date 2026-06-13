Sowore Details Meeting with Kwankwaso After Police Tear Gas Incident at Abuja Protest

Omoyele Sowore of the AAC recounted his encounter with Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso following a police confrontation during a Democracy Day protest where he collapsed after tear gas exposure, questioning Kwankwaso's lack of public condemnation.

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore , has provided an account of a recent meeting with former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso , following a police confrontation that occurred during a protest in Abuja .

According to posts shared by Sowore on the social media platform X, the encounter took place at a wedding ceremony for the daughter of a mutual friend. Sowore noted that Kwankwaso, who has also been named as the likely vice-presidential candidate for Peter Obi in the 2027 election, brought up the incident that had taken place on June 12, Democracy Day.

On that day, police deployed tear gas to disperse a crowd gathered for a protest, an action that led to Sowore collapsing at the scene after inhaling the substance. While Sowore acknowledged that Kwankwaso expressed personal concern about what had happened during their private meeting, he publicly questioned why the former governor had not released an official statement condemning the conduct of the law enforcement officers involved.

The meeting and its aftermath come after a protest organized in the Federal Capital Territory on Friday aimed at highlighting the worsening national security situation and recent killings across Nigeria. Eyewitnesses at the demonstration described a chaotic scene when police officers fired tear gas canisters to prevent the crowd from proceeding beyond a designated boundary. Sowore, who was leading the march, inhaled the gas and collapsed.

He described the incident as an unprovoked attack using an unidentified chemical agent discharged at close range, characterizing the aggressive crowd-control tactics as a deliberate strategy by President Bola Tinubu's administration to intimidate citizens and suppress constitutionally protected dissent. Despite the episode, Sowore has reiterated his determination to continue organizing and participating in future demonstrations to push for his causes, which include demands for better security, good governance, and accountability.

This episode underscores the growing tensions between protest movements and state security forces in Nigeria, as well as the political maneuvering among opposition figures as they position themselves for the next electoral cycle. The interaction between Sowore and Kwankwaso, both of whom have presidential ambitions, reflects attempts to gauge support and build alliances while navigating a volatile environment where public protests are frequently met with forceful responses.

The failure of Kwankwaso to issue a public condemnation, as noted by Sowore, may be interpreted as a cautious approach to avoid direct confrontation with the federal authorities, highlighting the delicate balance opposition leaders must strike between showing solidarity with activists and maintaining a politically viable stance. The use of tear gas and the reported collapse of a prominent opposition figure like Sowore have drawn sharp criticism from human rights groups and civil society organizations, who argue that such tactics violate the right to peaceful assembly and amount to an overreach by security agencies.

The police, however, often justify their actions by citing security concerns or claims that protests may turn violent or threaten public order. This particular protest was focused on national security, a deeply emotive issue in Nigeria given the widespread reports of kidnappings, banditry, and communal violence that many attribute to government inefficacy and inadequate policing.

Sowore's AAC, though not one of the largest opposition parties, has been vocal in mobilizing supporters and using media platforms to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government. His repeated clashes with security forces have made him a symbol of resistance for some, while others see him as a provocateur.

The explicit linkage he made between the use of force and the Tinubu administration signals his intent to frame future protests as a direct challenge to the president's record, potentially galvanizing more supporters but also inviting heavier crackdowns. Meanwhile, Kwankwaso's position as a former governor with a significant following in the north and his emerging role as a likely VP pick for Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, places him at the center of efforts to consolidate a united opposition front.

His private expression of concern to Sowore, without a public statement, may be a calculated move to avoid alienating either the activist base or the more moderate political sphere that might be wary of Sowore's confrontational style. The wedding setting of their meeting also speaks to the informal networks through which political discussions often occur in Nigeria, away from formal party structures and media scrutiny.

As the 2027 election cycle approaches, such interactions will likely increase, with opposition figures testing alliances and strategies against an incumbent party that retains significant control over state resources and security apparatus. The incident on June 12, which Sowore linked to the Democracy Day celebrations, carries symbolic weight, as the date commemorates the annulment of the 1993 election widely considered Nigeria's fairest, a historical moment that still resonates in the country's democratic struggles.

By protesting on that day, Sowore aimed to draw a parallel between past and present fights for democratic rights, thereby amplifying his message. The police response, therefore, is seen by critics not just as a routine crowd-control measure but as an attempt to silence historical critique. The broader context includes economic hardship, inflation, and a cost-of-living crisis that have fueled public discontent and led to an increase in protests and strikes across the nation.

The government's approach to managing dissent will continue to be a litmus test for Nigeria's democratic resilience. Sowore's refusal to be deterred by the use of force, as shown by his vow to continue demonstrating, sets the stage for further confrontations and will keep the issue of protest rights in the spotlight.

The detailed narrative provided by Sowore on X, including the personal aspect of his meeting with Kwankwaso, serves both as a piece of political storytelling and a strategic move to hold other opposition figures accountable, urging them to take a clearer public stand against state repression. In sum, this news piece captures a microcosm of Nigeria's contemporary political landscape: protest and repression, personal diplomacy and public posturing, and the intricate dance of opposition dynamics ahead of future elections





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Sowore Kwankwaso Police Tear Gas Protest Abuja Democracy Day Tinubu 2027 Election Opposition

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