Sowore Collapses During Abuja Protest After Police Fire Teargas

Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist and former presidential candidate, collapsed and was hospitalized after police used teargas to disperse a protest over insecurity in Abuja.

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore was rushed to an undisclosed hospital after collapsing during a protest in Abuja on Friday. The activist suddenly dropped to the ground and began gasping for air after police officers fired teargas to disperse protesters.

The protest was organized over the worsening security situation in the country, following a series of attacks and killings recorded in different parts of Nigeria in recent weeks. Eyewitnesses said the protest, which began peacefully, turned chaotic after security operatives moved in to stop the demonstrators from advancing beyond a restricted area.

According to sources at the scene, several protesters scampered for safety as canisters of teargas were fired, while Sowore, who was among those leading the protest, appeared to have been badly affected by the fumes. He collapsed shortly after the teargas was fired. People around him quickly rushed to help him before he was taken away for medical attention.

Videos seen by this newspaper showed a tense atmosphere at the protest ground as protesters confronted security operatives, while others were seen fleeing the area. Sowore's current condition could not be immediately confirmed as of the time of filing this report. The police have also not issued an official statement on the incident.

The development comes amid growing public concern over rising insecurity across the country, with citizens and civil society groups calling on the Federal Government to take urgent action to protect lives and property. Sowore is a well-known figure in Nigeria's pro-democracy movement and has been a vocal critic of the government. He has faced repeated arrests and harassment by authorities, but continues to lead protests demanding better governance and security.

The Abuja protest was part of a series of demonstrations across the country following a surge in banditry, kidnapping, and separatist violence. In recent weeks, attacks in northwestern and central states have claimed dozens of lives, leading to widespread outcry. The government has faced criticism for its inability to curb the violence, with many accusing security agencies of being overwhelmed or complicit. The incident involving Sowore has sparked outrage among civil society and opposition groups.

They condemned police use of teargas on peaceful protesters and demanded accountability. Some activists have called for an independent investigation into the incident. The protest initially drew hundreds of participants, including students, journalists, and human rights defenders. They carried placards with slogans such as 'Stop the Killings' and 'Security is a Right'.

The dispersal by police was seen by many as an attempt to suppress dissent at a time when freedom of assembly is increasingly under threat. As news of Sowore's collapse spread, supporters expressed concern on social media, urging authorities to ensure his medical treatment. The incident also reignited debates about police brutality and the state of democracy in Africa's most populous country. Human rights organizations have documented numerous cases of excessive force by security forces against protesters.

They argue that the government must prioritize de-escalation and respect for human rights even in volatile situations. Sowore's health status remains a key concern, and many await official updates. The broader issue of insecurity continues to dominate public discourse, with no immediate solution in sight. The protest and its aftermath highlight the deep dissatisfaction among Nigerians and the urgent need for comprehensive security reforms





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