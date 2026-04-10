Sowore Claims Assassination Plot a Pattern of Intimidation Against Dissent in Nigeria

Omoyele Sowore alleges that the reported assassination plot disclosed by fellow activist Chizorom Harrison Ofoegbu is part of a wider pattern of intimidation and violence aimed at silencing dissenting voices in Nigeria. He recounts his past experiences and asserts that these actions will not deter the push for change.

Activist and politician Omoyele Sowore has voiced his perspective on the reported assassination plot , as disclosed by fellow activist Chizorom Harrison Ofoegbu , also known as Ijele , asserting that it mirrors a broader trend of intimidation tactics aimed at silencing dissenting voices within Nigeria . Sowore emphasized that this alleged plot is not an isolated occurrence but rather a component of what he perceives as a persistent endeavor to suppress those who criticize injustice and oppression.

Despite these claims, Sowore reaffirmed his commitment to the pursuit of change, stating that such actions will not deter their efforts.\In a public statement shared on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Sowore articulated his stance on the matter. He stated that the reported assassination plot against him, as revealed by Harrison Ofoegbu, also known as @IjeleSpeaks2, should not be viewed as an isolated incident. Instead, Sowore believes it is a part of a consistent and deeply concerning pattern of targeted intimidation and violence designed to silence dissent and suppress voices that challenge injustice. Sowore believes that this situation reaffirms his long-standing conviction that there are deliberate attempts to threaten and potentially eliminate outspoken individuals, and he believes that such actions are neither random nor accidental, but carefully orchestrated and planned. Sowore has extensive history in activism, and this is not his first time he is facing threats due to his work.\Sowore recalled his past interactions with Ofoegbu, highlighting their initial meeting at the Federal High Court in Abuja during Nnamdi Kanu's trial, where initial tensions eventually evolved into collaboration. He additionally stated that Ofoegbu had previously been subjected to arrest and extended detention under stringent bail conditions, as well as plans to transfer him under conditions he believed could have jeopardized his safety. Drawing parallels to his own experiences, Sowore asserted that he has survived multiple assassination attempts, some involving security operatives. He also brought up the contentious 2021 killing of his brother, Felix Olajide Sowore. According to Sowore, threats to his life date back to his days as a student activist at the University of Lagos in the 1990s, when he alleges security forces targeted student leaders. Sowore maintains that these actions were intended to silence him, but they have been unsuccessful. He asserted that Ijele’s recent revelations should not be dismissed as mere outbursts. While he did not receive direct information about the specifics of any plot, Sowore stated that he has long been aware of repeated attempts on his life. However, he declared that it is now too late, as the struggle for complete liberation is already underway, and nothing can impede it. He is determined to keep pushing for change





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Omoyele Sowore Assassination Plot Nigeria Dissent Intimidation Chizorom Harrison Ofoegbu Ijele Political Activism Human Rights Oppression

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