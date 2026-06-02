Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has apologized for orchestrating the spygate scandal, admitting he is responsible for everything that has happened. The English Football League found the south-coast club guilty of a deplorable act of putting pressure on a junior member of staff to spy on Middlesbrough. Eckert has been backed by Southampton owner Dragan Solak, who believes he deserves a second chance.

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert issued an apology on Tuesday for orchestrating the spygate scandal , admitting he is responsible for everything that has happened. Saints were thrown out of the Championship play-offs last month after admitting sending a young intern to spy on a Middlesbrough training session.

The English Football League said the south-coast club were found guilty of a deplorable act of putting pressure on the junior member of staff to spy on Boro. The German, 33, has now put out a lengthy video statement on club media, which began: I will try to be as honest and clear as I can be. For everything that has happened, I do want to apologise and I hold my hand up because as head coach I am responsible.

Southampton owner Dragan Solak said he was standing by Eckert. The Serbian media mogul admitted Eckert had made a mistake, but was adamant it should not cost a super-talented manager his job. Solak told the BBC: I have to believe, honestly, and I believe Tonda, that he didn't know it was the rule that he was breaking.

He added: My personal opinion, and the opinion of the board, is that he is a manager who deserves to be backed by us and to be supported by us. I think he deserves a second chance and I would give it to him. My first support would be behind him, actually, because I think he is a super-talented manager.

Southampton will also be docked four points next season after admitting to multiple breaches of regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other clubs' training sessions. Eckert is not yet totally out of the woods as the Football Association has launched a probe into the affair and could still charge him - meaning he may face a ban if found guilty. Solak, though, believes that Eckert has been subjected to a witch-hunt and the club has been over-sentenced.

Whatever crime you did, you can be sentenced only once. Middlesbrough, who lost to Southampton in the play-off semi-finals, were reinstated for the final at Wembley on May 23 but were defeated by Hull, who will join Coventry and Ipswich in the Premier League next year





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