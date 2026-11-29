South West governors plan to transform LNSA and Amotekun into state police. Lagos and Ondo officials confirm readiness for this major security restructuring.

South West state governments in Nigeria have officially concluded their strategic plans to transform existing local security outfits into the proposed State Police structure. This significant security restructuring involves converting the Lagos State Neighbourhood and Safety Agency (LNSA) and the Western Nigeria Security Network, known as Amotekun, into formal state police forces once the initiative becomes operational. The move aims to strengthen grassroots community policing and enhance rapid response mechanisms against regional threats such as banditry, drug abuse, and gang violence across the six South-West states.

Lagos State Prepares 1500 LNSA Officers for Transition

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, confirmed that Lagos State is fully prepared to transition its existing security architecture into the state police system. The state government has already approved the appointment of approximately 1,500 personnel into the Lagos State Neighborhood and Safety Agency, creating a robust foundation for the new force. Commissioner Omotoso emphasized that the current security machinery is fully operational and has proven effective in keeping residents and visitors safe within the metropolitan area.

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Omotoso stated that Lagos would likely be among the first states to mobilize when the federal government signals the start of state policing. He assured that the state possesses the necessary personnel and equipment to hit the ground running without starting from scratch. The Commissioner highlighted the successful collaboration between the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, the Residential Rescue Squad (RRS), and other security agencies as a model for the integrated approach required for the new state police mandate.

Ondo State Plans Prison Infrastructure for Amotekun Transition

In Ondo State, Information Commissioner Mr. Idowu Ajanaku announced that the Amotekun Corps will be repositioned to operate as the state police force rather than being disbanded. Ajanaku indicated that this transformation will require structural adjustments to accommodate the legal and logistical demands of a formal police force. The Commissioner explained that the new state police will need their own detention facilities because suspects arrested under state laws cannot be housed in federal prisons.

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To address this infrastructure gap, Ajanaku revealed that the Ondo State government is actively working towards building additional prisons to accommodate inmates processed by the state police. However, the Commissioner noted that the state is currently awaiting the President's formal acceptance of the state police decision before proceeding with full implementation. Amotekun Corps Commander in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, added that it is premature to discuss specific operational frameworks for the new force, as modalities are yet to be determined.

Regional Governments Await Federal Bill Processing

The rollout of state police across the South West region is contingent upon the final processing of the state police bill by the federal government. In Osun State, the government has stated it is waiting for this federal legislative completion before making final decisions on operational protocols. This federal dependency ensures that the state forces will operate within a unified national legal framework while maintaining local jurisdiction over specific crimes.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has declared that his state is exceptionally well-positioned for the establishment of its own police force. The Ogun State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, alongside the So-Safe Corps, provides a manpower base of over 6,000 experienced personnel. Governor Abiodun affirmed that this strong security foundation will facilitate a seamless transition to state policing, thereby enhancing the protection of lives and property throughout the state.