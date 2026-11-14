South Sudan Postpones First Elections to February 2027 Amid Rising Tensions

South Sudan has delayed its first national elections from December 2026 to February 2027, citing escalating ethnic and political violence. The UN warns the vote could trigger renewed conflict and atrocity crimes.

South Sudan has postponed its first national elections from December to February 2027 amid growing ethnic and political tensions. The legislative and presidential elections had been scheduled for December 22, 2026, after being delayed several times.

New Election Date and Voter Registration Details

The electoral commission issued a revised calendar on social media, setting February 11, 2027, as the new voting date. Results are expected to be announced four days later on February 15. The commission's Secretary-General, Ahon Malou Lueth, confirmed the change to AFP but declined to give a reason or provide further details. The new election date was announced on the day voter registration was scheduled to begin, with more than 3,100 centres established across the country.

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However, officials said not all the necessary equipment had arrived at the centres. Forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and supporters of detained former Vice-President Riek Machar have been involved in escalating and deadly confrontations in recent months. Machar has been under house arrest since March 2025 and is accused of crimes against humanity.

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South Sudan became independent from Sudan in 2011, but forces loyal to Kiir and Machar fought a civil war between 2013 and 2018 that killed at least 400,000 people. The United Nations had warned that holding the vote could trigger widespread conflict. The United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has issued several warnings about conditions in the country, including the displacement of tens of thousands of people, deadly clashes and disruptions to international humanitarian operations.

The commission has said tensions in recent months have heightened the risk of renewed conflict and atrocity crimes. In October, it also warned that holding an election could trigger renewed conflict. The political rivalry between Kiir and Machar previously erupted into a brutal civil war from 2013 to 2018, which resulted in the deaths of at least 400,000 people.

Ethnic Divisions and Political Instability Challenges

Although South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011, the country has struggled to maintain stability due to these deep-seated ethnic and political divisions. The upcoming election was intended to be a landmark moment for democratic consolidation, but the resurgence of violence between the two primary factions has cast a long shadow over the democratic transition process. Practical obstacles have further complicated the electoral preparations ahead of the new February date.

Officials have reported that not all necessary electoral equipment has arrived at the designated registration centres, creating logistical bottlenecks. This shortage threatens to slow down the voter registration phase, which must be completed before the February 11 ballot can be effectively conducted. The electoral commission must now accelerate efforts to secure materials and ensure the safety of registration teams in unstable regions.

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United Nations Warnings on Conflict Risks

The United Nations has issued grave warnings that holding elections under current conditions could trigger widespread and deadly conflict across the region. The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has documented severe deteriorating conditions, including the displacement of tens of thousands of civilians and frequent violent confrontations. UN officials have explicitly stated that the recent tensions significantly heighten the risk of renewed civil conflict and atrocity crimes.

During an October assessment, the UN warned that the political environment was too volatile to support a free and fair vote. The commission highlighted the severe disruption of international humanitarian operations, noting that aid workers are facing increased danger and restricted access. These systemic disruptions have hindered the preparation necessary for a secure and inclusive electoral process in a nation still recovering from past trauma.

With the new timeline extending the preparation period, authorities face the dual challenge of addressing security gaps and completing administrative tasks. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, urging all political actors to prioritize national stability over immediate political gains. The election was meant to mark a milestone in South Sudan's democratic transition, but the latest delay underscores the fragile state of peace in the world's youngest nation.