South-East Group Vows to Secure 2027 Victory for APC, Warns Opposition

The Asiwaju Grassroots Foundation (Project Beyond 2023) has threatened opposition parties in Nigeria's South-East, promising a fierce battle in 2027 to ensure APC wins all states. The group cited infrastructural development under the current administration as a key reason for its resolve.

The Asiwaju Grassroots Foundation , operating under Project Beyond 2023 , has issued a stern warning to opposition political parties in Nigeria's South-East geopolitical zone, urging them to prepare for a fierce contest in the 2027 general elections.

The group vowed that the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in the region will never be repeated, pledging unwavering support for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Composed mainly of young men and led by Comrade Marcelo Anyigor, the foundation resolved after a weekend meeting to confront opposition parties head-on to ensure the victory of all APC candidates.

They have outlined strategies, including organizing seminars and orientation programs for members, and strengthening collaboration with state party structures to coordinate effective grassroots campaigns across the South-East. The group's communiqué emphasized their determination to deliver Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027. Anyigor called on South-Easterners to continue supporting the APC-led administration, citing significant developmental strides under the current government.

He asserted that no previous administration has shown the level of commitment and infrastructural development currently being experienced in the Southeast. The group expressed gratitude to APC governors and National Assembly members from the region for projecting a positive image of the party and commended the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, for attracting numerous projects to the area. They also congratulated President Tinubu and all National and State Assembly candidates who emerged from recent APC primaries





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Asiwaju Grassroots Foundation Project Beyond 2023 South-East Nigeria APC 2027 Election Bola Tinubu Marcelo Anyigor Infrastructure Dave Umahi Grassroots Campaign

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