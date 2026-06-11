South African woman bids farewell to Nigerians repatriated from xenophobic attacks

A South African woman who identified herself as the president of a political party bid farewell to Nigerians being repatriated from South Africa amid a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals in the country. The woman expressed resentment towards Nigerians for drug-related problems in South Africa and drew a distinction between Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

A South Africa n woman who identified herself as the president of a political party bid farewell to Nigerians being repatriated from South Africa amid a wave of xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals in the country.

The woman, Thabile Sibeko, spoke to newsmen at the airport in South Africa, expressing resentment towards Nigerians for drug-related problems in South Africa and drawing a distinction between Nigerians and other foreign nationals. The repatriation came as anti-foreigner violence convulsed South Africa for weeks, with gangs demanding that undocumented foreigners leave by June 30. A second flight carrying the remaining Nigerians from a group of 586 processed for repatriation is scheduled to depart on June 15





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Xenophobic Attacks South Africa Nigerians Repatriation Anti-Foreigner Violence Zombies Drug-Related Problems Inizwe Nathi Party Leon Schreiber

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