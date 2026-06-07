South African President Reiterates Commitment to Lawful Migration Management, Announces Comprehensive Approach for Migration Management

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated his government's commitment to lawful migration management, emphasizing that violence, intimidation, xenophobia, and the spread of misinformation have no place in the country. He outlined actions and behaviors that are unacceptable, including unauthorized individuals demanding documentation or proof of nationality, blocking access to public services, and acts of violence against foreign nationals. The President also condemned racism, sexism, xenophobia, Afrophobia, and other forms of intolerance, as well as the spread of misinformation, incitement, and fake news on social media. According to Ramaphosa, employers who exploit undocumented workers are equally engaging in conduct that cannot be accepted. Only authorized law enforcement agencies may act against violations of the law, and all people must be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their nationality or immigration status.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated his government's commitment to lawful migration management , emphasizing that violence, intimidation, xenophobia, and the spread of misinformation have no place in the country.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, Ramaphosa outlined actions and behaviors that are unacceptable, including unauthorized individuals demanding documentation or proof of nationality, blocking access to public services, and acts of violence against foreign nationals. The President also condemned racism, sexism, xenophobia, Afrophobia, and other forms of intolerance, as well as the spread of misinformation, incitement, and fake news on social media. According to Ramaphosa, employers who exploit undocumented workers are equally engaging in conduct that cannot be accepted.

Only authorized law enforcement agencies may act against violations of the law, and all people must be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their nationality or immigration status. Ramaphosa also announced the adoption of a Comprehensive Approach for Migration Management aimed at strengthening border security, enforcing immigration laws, tackling corruption, and closing policy loopholes as part of efforts to address illegal immigration in South Africa.

The plan was approved by Cabinet last week and endorsed by the President's Coordinating Council, which comprises premiers, local government representatives, and traditional leaders. As government, the objective is clear: a South Africa where every person who enters the country does so lawfully; a South Africa where immigration laws are respected and enforced; a South Africa where businesses compete fairly; a South Africa where communities feel safe and secure; and a South Africa that remains true to its constitutional values and its commitment to human dignity.

The strategy is built on five pillars: cracking down on violations of immigration and labor laws, preventing illegal entry into the country, rooting out corruption in the immigration system, strengthening immigration laws and policies, and enhancing cooperation with other countries to address migration challenges across the region and continent. On enforcement, the President said government agencies would intensify efforts to identify and deport undocumented foreign nationals residing illegally in the country.

The Department of Home Affairs, the Border Management Authority, the South African Police Service, and other law enforcement agencies have been and will intensify the process of identifying and deporting undocumented foreign nationals residing illegally in South Africa. Highlighting progress already made, Ramaphosa disclosed that in the past year alone, the BMA managed to intercept and stop over 450,000 people who were attempting to enter South Africa illegally.

The President also announced plans to establish dedicated immigration courts to accelerate deportation processes involving undocumented migrants. The second pillar focuses on strengthening border management and ensuring authorities know who enters the country, why they are entering, and how long they are permitted to stay. Secure borders are not a sign of hostility towards other countries; they are a fundamental requirement of a sovereign and well-governed State.

As part of the measures, the government will begin a phased relocation of refugee reception centers to border posts, starting with the Tshwane center later this year. The third pillar centers on eliminating corruption and improving the efficiency of the immigration system through technology-driven reforms. Officials implicated in such offenses are already facing disciplinary and criminal action. The Department of Home Affairs will soon announce a deadline after which the green ID book will no longer be recognized.

The fourth pillar focuses on enhancing cooperation with other countries to address migration challenges across the region and continent. The fifth pillar is about building a Digital ID system, which includes the establishment of an Intelligent Population Register containing biometric data for every person in the country





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