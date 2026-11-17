South Africa's DIRCO summoned Nigerian High Commissioner Femi Fani-Kayode over his conduct and social media remarks after presenting his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa, stressing that official communication must follow diplomatic channels.

South Africa has formally summoned Nigeria's High Commissioner, Femi Fani-Kayode, over concerns about his conduct following the presentation of his diplomatic credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, November 17, between South Africa's Director-General of International Relations and Cooperation, Zane Dangor, and the Nigerian envoy. South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation disclosed the meeting in a statement issued on Tuesday. DIRCO said Dangor conveyed the country's concerns about the events that followed the presentation of Fani-Kayode's Letters of Credence to Ramaphosa, as well as his subsequent social media remarks.

Also read South Africa summons Nigerian High Commissioner over livestream controversy

During the meeting, the Director-General conveyed South Africa's concern regarding events that transpired following the presentation of the High Commissioner's Letters of Credence to His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as subsequent remarks made on social media, the statement read. Dangor reaffirmed the importance of preserving the longstanding bilateral relationship between Nigeria and South Africa, which he described as being founded on mutual respect, friendship and cooperation.

Vienna Convention Rules on Diplomatic Conduct

The South African official also drew Fani-Kayode's attention to Article 41 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The article requires diplomatic agents to respect the laws and regulations of their host countries and to conduct official business with the receiving country through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In this regard, it was emphasised that all official communication should be conducted through established diplomatic channels, including DIRCO, the statement added.

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South Africa specifically stressed that official communications with its government should be channelled through DIRCO rather than alternative channels. Despite the diplomatic concerns, South Africa reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Nigeria and maintaining constructive diplomatic engagement based on African solidarity and mutual respect. It also expressed its desire for continued constructive engagement and a stronger partnership between the two countries.

The development follows a controversy that erupted after Fani-Kayode presented his letters of credence to Ramaphosa at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Friday, November 13, alongside ambassadors from 14 other countries. The former Minister of Aviation alleged that the South African Presidency deliberately excluded his introduction and speech from the livestream of the ceremony, insisting that the addresses of the other 14 diplomats were broadcast.

Social Media Dispute Over Livestream Omission

In a post on his X handle after the event, Fani-Kayode said, Every single one of the 15 Ambassadors that were present were introduced formally and gave a speech. Curiously, the South African Presidency refused to air the introduction of my goodself and the Nigerian delegation or to air my speech. They went a step further by cutting us out of the livestream completely and went back on livestream only after my speech was concluded, he added.

He also claimed that he raised the matter with Ramaphosa during a photo session after the ceremony, adding that the South African President directed relevant officials to address the complaint. Fani-Kayode further disclosed that he declined an interview request from the South African Broadcasting Corporation, saying he was dissatisfied with the treatment of the Nigerian delegation.

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However, Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, disputed the envoy's account, saying the President did not intervene in the operations of the public broadcaster. Magwenya said Ramaphosa had merely referred Fani-Kayode to Sophie Mokoena, the SABC's acting political and foreign editor, as the appropriate person to address his complaint. The SABC is a public broadcaster. The President carries no legal or political mandate to interfere with its operations or intervene in its editorial processes, Magwenya said.

Presidency Rejects Envoy Complaint as Inappropriate

He described Fani-Kayode's handling of the complaint as grossly inappropriate, arguing that the envoy had misunderstood what he called a minor operational issue. The South African Presidency subsequently released a separate video of Fani-Kayode's speech on its YouTube channel, hours after the envoy protested its omission from the initial livestream. The disagreement also triggered an exchange between the Nigerian High Commission and Magwenya, with the mission defending Fani-Kayode and insisting that Ramaphosa intervened to resolve the matter.

In its response, the Nigerian mission accused the presidential spokesman of bringing his country into disrepute and said the Nigerian envoy had been treated with contempt and disdain. The mission maintained that the disagreement should have been handled with restraint and through appropriate diplomatic channels, while urging both sides to preserve cordial relations.

Diplomatic Channels Urged in Bilateral Dispute

The latest meeting between Dangor and Fani-Kayode appears to bring the dispute into formal diplomatic engagement, with South Africa stressing the need for official communications to follow established channels.