South Africa releases full video of Fani-Kayode speech after envoy protest

South Africa's presidency has released full footage of Fani-Kayode's speech after he alleged his address at the credentials ceremony in Pretoria was cut from the livestream. He pledged to strengthen Nigeria-South Africa ties.

South Africa's Presidency has released the full video of the credentials ceremony involving Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, after he accused the government of deliberately excluding his speech from the livestream.

Full Credentials Ceremony Video Released

The full recording was uploaded to the South African Presidency's YouTube page on Friday at about 4:23 pm, roughly two hours after Fani-Kayode publicly protested the omission. The ceremony was held on Friday at the Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Tshwane, Gauteng, where he presented his letters of credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Fani-Kayode made the allegation in a lengthy post on his official X account.

Also read Fani-Kayode presents Letter of Credence to Ramaphosa, formally assumes duty as ambassador

He said the introductions and speeches of ambassadors from 14 other countries were broadcast, while Nigeria's was omitted, with the livestream resuming only after he had finished speaking. According to him, the livestream appeared to experience a technical glitch while Antoine Michon, the French ambassador to South Africa, was delivering his address. The broadcast subsequently cut to Ramaphosa addressing the ambassadors instead of continuing with individual speeches.

Fani-Kayode, who was the last diplomat to present his credentials after Michon, alleged that his address was deliberately excluded.

"They went a step further by cutting us out of the livestream completely and went back on livestream only after my speech was concluded," he wrote. The former Nigerian Minister of Aviation said he confronted Ramaphosa over the incident during a subsequent photo session. He said Ramaphosa personally took him to the officials responsible for the broadcast and questioned them about the alleged exclusion.

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Fani-Kayode Claims Deliberate Exclusion

"Right there in my presence he questioned them and directed them to resolve the issue immediately. Sadly, by then it was too late and Nigeria had been left out. To be clear, I repeat, we were the ONLY ones that were left out," he said. Fani-Kayode said he declined an interview offered by SABC News, South Africa's state broadcaster, following what he described as the deplorable treatment meted out to him during the ceremony.

He said he would release a recording of his speech, captured by two Nigerian television stations present at the event, and promised to make public footage showing his interaction with Ramaphosa over the incident. The newly released footage included his full address, during which he pledged to work towards strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

Addressing Ramaphosa, Fani-Kayode said his assignment was partly to rebuild bridges between the two countries, which he described as having a long history of friendship and cooperation.

"Nothing can come between the two of us. And part of my job here is to reset that relationship, to come and build that bridge, and to ensure that whatever concerns we have mutually, we can work them out and move forward together," he said. He recalled Nigeria's support for South Africa during its struggle against apartheid, saying both countries had maintained a longstanding relationship.

"We fought together. We stood by you. We gave our blood and our treasure for you during your dark days. And you have reciprocated in so many ways," he said.

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The ambassador also described Nigeria as South Africa's largest trading partner on the African continent, stressing the importance of closer cooperation. He said, "Without South Africa and Nigeria working together, closely together, the destiny of our great continent may well be affected. It is in our mutual interest and the interest of our people, indeed the interest of the world, for us to ensure that we stand tall, we stand strong, and we build that bridge.

" Fani-Kayode also commended South Africa's position on international issues, particularly the Gaza conflict, its involvement in the BRICS bloc and its advocacy for the Global South. He praised Ramaphosa's efforts towards securing Nigeria's inclusion in the Group of 20, describing them as noteworthy. He further conveyed President Bola Tinubu's goodwill to the South African leader, describing the Nigerian President as a great friend of South Africa and Ramaphosa.

Ambassador Praises Bilateral Trade Ties

"Your brother, our President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a great friend of South Africa and is a great friend of yours personally," he said. Fani-Kayode wished Ramaphosa, the ruling African National Congress and the South African people well before formally presenting his letters of credence and the letters of recall of his predecessor. The ceremony marked the first posting of a substantive Nigerian ambassador to South Africa in four years, according to him.

In his earlier statement, the ambassador said he confronted Ramaphosa over the omission during a photo session after the ceremony. He said the South African President summoned relevant officials and directed them to address the matter, although the intervention came too late to include Nigeria's speech in the initial livestream. Fani-Kayode also disclosed that he declined an interview request from the South African Broadcasting Corporation over what he described as the deplorable treatment of the Nigerian delegation.

Envoy Insists He Will Not Tolerate Disrespect

He thanked Ramaphosa for his intervention, while insisting that he would not tolerate any perceived disrespect towards Nigeria or its people. The envoy said some elements in South Africa were uncomfortable with Nigeria's diplomatic presence, insisting that he would continue to serve as high commissioner as long as he enjoyed the confidence of Ramaphosa.

"Clearly some elements in South Africa do not want to hear what we have to say or see our faces, but we are here to stay as long as we are welcome and have the confidence of President Ramaphosa, which I am sure we do," he added.