South Africa has lost a historic leader as former Deputy President and UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka dies at age 71.

South Africa is in a state of national mourning following the passing of Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka at the age of seventy-one. She served as the nation's first female deputy president and later as the Executive Director of UN Women. Her death marks the end of a significant era in the country's political history and global humanitarian efforts.

Official Reactions to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Death

Acting President Paul Mashatile expressed shock and sadness upon receiving news of the passing. He extended formal condolences to her family on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the entire government, and the people of South Africa. The Presidency confirmed that Mashatile will provide further details after consulting with her family. They also noted that the family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

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The family appreciated the overwhelming messages of support received from both South Africans and the global community. The official statement emphasized the depth of their grief while asking for respectful space to mourn privately. This immediate response from the highest office in the land underscores the immense respect held for Mlambo-Ngcuka's lifelong service.

Historic Political Career and UN Leadership

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka made history in two thousand five when she became the first woman to serve as South Africa's deputy president. She held this prestigious position until two thousand eight. Before reaching the deputy presidency, she served in several critical government roles. These included positions as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of Minerals and Energy.

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She was among the first generation of lawmakers elected into South Africa's democratic Parliament in nineteen ninety-four. This election followed the end of apartheid and marked a new chapter for the nation. Her early legislative career laid the groundwork for her future leadership roles in both national and international spheres. She transitioned from domestic policy to global advocacy with a clear focus on equality.

Global Impact of UN Women Executive Director

In August two thousand thirteen, Mlambo-Ngcuka was appointed Executive Director of UN Women. This organization is responsible for advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls worldwide. During her eight-year tenure, she championed women's rights on a global scale. She led several initiatives to strengthen women's participation in leadership and economic development.

Her work at the United Nations extended far beyond policy formulation. She focused on tangible improvements in the lives of women and vulnerable communities. Her leadership style was characterized by a steadfast commitment to social justice and human dignity. The global community lost a tireless advocate for the rights of women and girls with her passing.

Tributes and Legacy in South Africa

South Africa's Parliament issued a tribute on Saturday describing her as a courageous and principled activist. They recognized her as a steadfast opponent of apartheid and a defender of social justice. Her contributions to reducing poverty and promoting economic inclusion during her time as deputy president remain notable. Particular attention was given to her efforts supporting women and vulnerable groups.

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The United Nations also paid tribute to the former deputy president. They described her leadership and service as an enduring legacy in South Africa and beyond. Her journey from a democratic lawmaker in nineteen ninety-four to a global UN leader illustrates a career dedicated to progress. Her life story serves as an inspiration for future generations of leaders in Africa and worldwide.