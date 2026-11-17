Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, met with DIRCO Director-General Zane Dangor to discuss a diplomatic row over the envoy's credentials presentation and social media remarks. Both sides described the meeting as cordial and constructive, reaffirming their commitment to bilateral relations.

Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Femi Fani-Kayode, met with Zane Dangor, Director-General of South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation ( DIRCO), in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Diplomatic Row Over Credentials Ceremony Broadcast

The meeting was held at Pretoria's invitation following a diplomatic row over a broadcast that allegedly cut out the Nigerian delegation's speech. Fani-Kayode described the meeting as cordial and constructive. DIRCO said Dangor conveyed South Africa's concern over recent developments and recalled Article 41 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Under Article 41(2), diplomatic agents must conduct official business with the receiving state through its foreign ministry or another agreed department.

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Dangor stressed that all official communication should be conducted through established diplomatic channels, including DIRCO. The dispute began after Fani-Kayode accused the South African Presidency, in a post on X, of deliberately excluding Nigeria from the broadcast of the credentials ceremony. He said the introductions and speeches of 14 other ambassadors were aired, but the livestream cut away during the Nigerian delegation's turn and resumed only after he had finished speaking.

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Fani-Kayode presented his letters of credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Friday, alongside ambassadors from 14 other countries. Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya disputed the account and described the envoy's approach as grossly inappropriate, arguing that the matter should have been raised through proper channels.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa did not intervene in the operations of the public broadcaster, but merely referred Fani-Kayode to Sophie Mokoena, the SABC's acting political and foreign editor, as the appropriate person to address his complaint. The South African Presidency subsequently released a separate video of Fani-Kayode's speech on its YouTube channel, hours after the envoy protested its omission from the initial livestream.

Fani-Kayode Raises Concerns Over Killings Of Nigerians

After Tuesday's meeting, Fani-Kayode said he raised concerns over the recent killings of Nigerians in South Africa and the alleged mistreatment of others, which he described as contrary to international law and human rights principles. He said Nigeria's patience was wearing thin and that protecting Nigerians was his foremost responsibility. He also expressed displeasure at Magwenya's handling of the controversy, and DIRCO said the concerns would be addressed.

A statement on the meeting said that, contrary to media reports, the envoy was neither reprimanded nor warned. It said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to diplomatic protocols and long-standing ties, and agreed to sustain dialogue on outstanding concerns. DIRCO said South Africa wants to preserve relations with Nigeria, describing the partnership as founded on mutual respect, friendship and cooperation.

In a post on X, Fani-Kayode called the meeting excellent and said he looked forward to working with DIRCO and Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola to strengthen relations. He wrote: Honoured to have had an excellent meeting with the DG of South Africa's DIRCO, Mr Zane Dangor, this morning. Mutual concerns regarding our bilateral relations and the events over the weekend were discussed.

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We look forward to building on the outcome of this meeting and further strengthening the long-standing bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa, which are founded on mutual respect, friendship and co-operation. The meeting was cordial and constructive and I look forward to working closely with DIRCO and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Africa in our collective attempt to further strengthen the ties between our two great nations.

During the meeting, Fani-Kayode expressed serious concerns over the recent killings of Nigerians in South Africa, the hardship and alleged mistreatment to which many Nigerians are subjected, describing such treatment as contrary to international law and the principles of human rights. He reiterated that the protection of Nigerian citizens remains his foremost responsibility and a fundamental obligation of his diplomatic mandate.

He also expressed his displeasure over the manner in which Magwenya handled the recent controversy, to which DIRCO indicated that the concerns would be addressed. The High Commissioner further made it clear that Nigeria's patience over the persistent challenges facing its citizens in South Africa is wearing thin and that the safety, dignity and protection of Nigerians must not be taken for granted.

Ambassador Neither Reprimanded Nor Issued Warning

Contrary to media reports suggesting otherwise, Ambassador Fani-Kayode was neither reprimanded nor issued any warning during the meeting. Rather, it was a cordial and constructive diplomatic engagement in which both parties exchanged views on matters of mutual concern and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding diplomatic protocols, mutual respect and the longstanding bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa. Both sides also expressed their willingness to sustain dialogue and work towards resolving outstanding concerns in the interest of the two countries.

The meeting underscores Nigeria's commitment to constructive diplomacy, mutual respect and the preservation of its longstanding relationship with South Africa. It further demonstrates Ambassador Fani-Kayode's resolve to engage openly and confidently on matters affecting both countries, while upholding Nigeria's national interests and diplomatic standing. The disagreement had also triggered an exchange between the Nigerian High Commission and Magwenya, with the mission defending Fani-Kayode and insisting that Ramaphosa intervened to resolve the matter.