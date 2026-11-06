South Africa Defends All Africa Challenge Trophy as Kenyan Teen Takes Individual Title

South Africa retained the women's team title at the All Africa Challenge Trophy in Abuja, while 14-year-old Kanana Muthomi won the individual championship in Nigeria.

South Africa successfully defended their All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) team title at the continental golf championship in Abuja, Nigeria. The victory solidified their dominance in the women's team event after three rounds of intense competition at the IBB International Golf and Country Club.

South Africa Secures Team Victory Over Kenya

South Africa emerged as the overall champions with a combined score of 309 after the first 36 holes, establishing a commanding lead of seven shots over the runners-up, Kenya. Kenya finished second with a total score of 316, while Tanzania secured third place with a score of 325.

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The championship utilized a three-player format where the best two scores from each team counted towards the aggregate total for each round. This structure required high consistency from the top two players in each squad to maintain competitive pressure throughout the event. The final standings saw Botswana finish fifth, followed by Uganda, Zambia, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, and Ghana, completing the list of participating nations.

Kanana Muthomi Wins Individual Championship

Kenyan golfer Kanana Muthomi claimed the individual title with a remarkable performance that captivated spectators in Abuja. The 14-year-old produced a final-round score of 75 to finish with a 54-hole gross aggregate of 229. Her opening rounds of 77 and 77 demonstrated the early form that would lead to her continental crown.

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Muthomi secured a six-shot margin over South Africa's Isabella Ferreira, who took second place with a total score of 235. The young Kenyan had taken the individual lead after the second round and successfully maintained her advantage through the final day. Her triumph highlighted Kenya's impressive campaign, which saw the country finish second in the team competition.

Nigeria Hosts Finish Disappointed in Fourth

Host nation Nigeria finished in fourth place with a total score of 327, missing out on a podium finish despite the advantage of playing on home soil. The result was a disappointment for the Nigerian team, which had hoped to challenge for a top-three position in front of their local supporters.

The championship brought together female golfers from across Africa, providing a crucial platform for competition and the development of women's golf on the continent. The event showcased rising talent and established veterans, with the Kenyan teen's success signaling a new generation of stars. The competition concluded with South Africa retaining their title and Kenya making significant strides in their development.