Somolu Local Government Chairman Lateef Ashimi defends N50 million cash palliative distribution to opposition members, emphasizing needs-based aid over partisan bias.

The Executive Chairman of Somolu Local Government, Lateef Ashimi, has firmly stated that all social welfare initiatives and governance dividends within the council area are intended for every resident, irrespective of their political affiliation. This declaration serves as a direct rebuttal to recent criticisms questioning the inclusion of members from opposition political parties in the council's latest cash palliative distribution scheme.

Non-Partisan Distribution Policy Clarified

The council chairman addressed this matter while speaking to beneficiaries at the fourth edition of the council's five million naira initiative, an event that facilitated the distribution of financial support to five hundred indigent residents. These recipients were drawn from various vulnerable demographics, including petty traders, young entrepreneurs, artisans, widows, and other socially disadvantaged groups residing in the area.

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During the ceremony, several attendees questioned the selection committee's decision to extend cash grants to members of the African Democratic Congress, the Labour Party, and other political affiliations. Ashimi maintained that public resources must be distributed without any form of partisan bias, arguing that economic hardship is a universal challenge that affects citizens across all political divides.

"The resources shared by the local government belong to all Somolu residents and not only members of the APC," Ashimi stated during his address. He emphasized that hunger, poverty, and ill-health do not recognize political boundaries, making it irresponsible for any administration to make party membership a prerequisite for receiving assistance from vulnerable citizens.

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Role Of Independent Monitoring Agency

To ensure transparency and impartiality in the selection process, the Somolu Local Government assigned the task of identifying beneficiaries to a credible human rights and anti-corruption body known as HURMA. Ashimi noted that outsourcing this mandate was a deliberate strategy to guarantee that only genuinely needy residents benefit, regardless of their political, religious, or ethnic background.

HURMA's Executive Director, Buna Olaitan Isiak, who heads the selection committee, commended the council chairman for sustaining an inclusive governance template that was originally inherited from his predecessor, Abdul-Hammed Salawu. Isiak highlighted that the core mandate given to the organization was to ensure that selection is strictly needs-based rather than tied to a party membership card.

"This is the essence of inclusive governance," Isiak explained at the event. He stressed that a hungry member of the African Democratic Congress, a hungry member of the Labour Party, and a hungry member of the All Progressives Congress are all hungry residents of Somolu who deserve equal consideration for state support.

Verification Process And Beneficiary Demographics

Isiak disclosed that the five hundred beneficiaries for this fourth tranche were drawn from all wards in Somolu following extensive community verification exercises. The selected recipients represent a diverse cross-section of the community, including market women, commercial tricycle operators, persons with disabilities, and elderly citizens who lack steady sources of income.

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Several recipients present at the venue described the disbursement as a timely buffer against the prevailing economic pressures facing the nation. They noted that the financial support helps alleviate immediate hardships, allowing them to better manage daily expenses and sustain their livelihoods in the current challenging economic climate.

Expansion Of Health Support And Future Recommendations

Non-partisan approach extends beyond cash distributions, mirroring the council's three million naira monthly health support fund domiciled at the Somolu General Hospital. This fund is designed to offset medical bills for indigent patients, and Ashimi has recently expanded the scheme to cover vulnerable residents from neighbouring local councils across the region.

In light of the success of this model, HURMA has urged all fifty-seven local government and local council development area chairmen in Lagos State to replicate the Somolu framework. The rights group recommends divorcing social safety nets from partisan politics and engaging independent community-based organizations to oversee beneficiary selection.

By adopting this independent oversight mechanism, other local government areas can potentially enhance transparency and ensure that welfare programs effectively reach the most vulnerable populations. The call to action emphasizes the importance of treating social welfare as a fundamental human right rather than a political tool.