Somalia President Dismisses Chief Justice Amidst Political Crisis

Somalia's political instability escalates as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud dismisses Chief Justice Bashe Yusuf Ahmed following a Supreme Court ruling against his term extension.

Somalia's political landscape experienced a severe escalation on Thursday, November 5, 2024, when President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud ordered the dismissal of Chief Justice Bashe Yusuf Ahmed. This decisive action followed a constitutional crisis triggered by the nation's highest tribunal, which had declared the president's recent term extension unlawful. The clash marks a significant deepening of political rivalries that have already sparked violent confrontations across the country and strained international relations.

Constitutional Ruling and Presidential Response

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud justified his decision to remove the chief justice by citing concerns regarding the need for an efficient and fair judiciary. His office announced the dismissal and the appointment of a replacement via a Facebook post before the Supreme Court's written ruling was even formally published. The president maintained that he remained in office legally under constitutional amendments passed by parliament, which were designed to prepare the nation for its first nationwide democratic elections scheduled for April and May 2027.

Also read Somali Police Officer Killed by Aircraft Propeller at Dhusamareb Airport

However, the Supreme Court directly contradicted this stance, ruling that those amendments should not have applied to Mohamud's current term. The tribunal stated that he was required to leave office in May 2024 and issued a directive for political parties to reach a new agreement within 30 days. Furthermore, the court mandated that elections must be held within 90 days of this ruling, setting a clear timeline for a political resolution that the executive branch has now openly challenged.

Allegations of Judicial Assault and Detention

Former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of launching a direct assault on the Supreme Court and deploying troops to the judicial premises. Khaire reported to reporters that the chief justice and various lawyers were being pursued at their homes with the intent of arrest. He further alleged that these legal figures were subjected to torture and that the operations of the court were forcibly halted during these events.

Advertisement

While these specific claims of torture could not be independently verified by international agencies such as AFP, visual evidence published by Somali media outlets appears to corroborate the presence of military forces within the court's compound. Former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire described the situation as a dangerous juncture for the nation, warning that the dismantling of the judiciary poses a direct threat to the rule of law in Somalia.

International Reaction and Security Implications

This internal political turmoil coincides with a deteriorating security environment as the government loses crucial international support for its fight against the powerful Islamist insurgent group, Al-Shabaab. International donors, frustrated by the lack of military progress against the militants and the persistent political chaos, have been actively reducing funding for the international military mission that has been operating in the region for nearly two decades.

The withdrawal of key allies exacerbates the government's challenges. Uganda, identified as the largest contributor to the African Union's force, announced this week that it plans to pull out all its troops by the end of 2027. This reduction in military presence leaves the Somali government with fewer resources to combat the Al-Qaeda-linked group that currently controls significant swathes of the country, further complicating the path to stability.

Public Response and Democratic Transition

Most of the opposition and regional parties had previously boycotted the vote on amending the constitution when it went to parliament in March, with some factions alleging they were barred from attending the proceedings. These groups view President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's reforms, including the transition period that granted him an extra year in office, as an illegitimate power grab rather than a step toward democracy.

Advertisement

In response to the escalating crisis, Former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire issued a public call for all sectors of Somali society to stand up and defend the nation's constitutionalism. The standoff between the executive branch and the judicial arm of the government threatens to stall the planned democratic transition for 2027, leaving the country in a state of heightened uncertainty regarding its political future and security posture.