Somali Referee Omar Artan Denied US Entry for World Cup, Sparking Outrage

Somalia defends referee Omar Artan after US denies entry, preventing him from officiating at the World Cup. Artan, named top African referee in 2025, was barred despite valid visa, drawing widespread criticism and calls for FIFA intervention.

Somalia has expressed deep regret over the denial of entry of award-winning referee Omar Artan to the United States, which prevented him from becoming the first Somali official to officiate at a World Cup finals.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Miami International Airport, where Artan was barred from entering despite possessing a valid visa and having been appointed to the 52-strong roster of referees for the upcoming World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The Somali Ministry of Sports confirmed that despite diplomatic engagement with US authorities and FIFA, a positive outcome could not be achieved, leading to Artan's removal from the World Cup officiating team.

This decision has sparked widespread outrage and disappointment across Somalia and the African football community, as Artan had been a symbol of hope and excellence for many. Artan, who was named men's referee of the year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in 2025, described the rejection as the shattering of his biggest dream.

In an interview with the New York Times, he recounted an 11-hour interrogation by border officials followed by detention in a holding cell before being put on a flight back to Turkey. He insisted that he had all the necessary documentation, including a valid visa, a claim confirmed by a Somali government advisor. The US Customs and Border Protection stated that Artan was denied entry after a routine inspection, without elaborating further.

Somalia is among several countries on a travel ban list implemented by the Trump administration as part of its immigration policies, which has been a point of contention for many affected nations. Reactions from Somali officials and African leaders have been swift and critical. Former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire expressed deep disappointment, stating that Artan represents the aspirations of millions of young Africans who believe excellence should be recognized globally.

Ex-minister Abdirashid Hashi called on FIFA to support Artan, arguing that football should unite people rather than exclude them based on nationality. Hashi suggested that FIFA could have reassigned Artan to officiate matches in Canada or Mexico, the other host countries, to circumvent the US ban.

However, FIFA confirmed that Artan would no longer be part of the World Cup refereeing team. The CAF expressed sympathy but noted it could not intervene in US immigration decisions. Somalia reaffirmed its unwavering support for Artan, emphasizing confidence in his integrity and professionalism. The incident has highlighted ongoing tensions between international sports participation and national security policies, raising questions about the fairness of travel restrictions in a globalized world





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