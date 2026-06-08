Somali Referee Omar Artan Denied Entry to US, Threatening World Cup Officiating Role

Award-winning Somali referee Omar Artan, set to make history at the World Cup, was denied entry to the US, raising questions about fairness and merit in football.

Award-winning Somali referee Omar Artan , who was set to make history as the first from his country to officiate at the World Cup finals, was denied entry to the United States on Monday.

Artan, who has been praised for his professionalism and integrity, was barred from entering the US at Miami International Airport, according to a senior advisor to Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ciise Aden Abshir. The reason for Artan's denial of entry was not immediately clear, but Somalia is one of several countries on a travel ban list introduced by the Trump administration.

Artan, who has a valid US visa, has officiated at major tournaments such as the 2023 African Cup of Nations finals in Algeria and was named the Confederation of African Football's men's referee of the year in 2025. He was among the 52 referees announced by FIFA to officiate at the upcoming World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Artan's denial of entry has been criticized as harming not only him personally but also undermining football's commitment to fairness, merit, and the spirit of fair play. Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had previously praised Artan for his achievements, describing him as a symbol of inspiration for the new generation of Somalis





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Omar Artan Somali Referee World Cup US Entry Denial Fairness In Football

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