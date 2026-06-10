Somali referee Omar Artan denied entry to US for World Cup, returns to hero’s welcome in Mogadishu

Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry to the United States for the World Cup, returned to a hero’s welcome in Mogadishu and vowed to take part in the next tournament in 2030. More than 100 supporters lined up outside the VIP section of Mogadishu’s main airport, waving national flags as Artan disembarked from a Turkish Airlines flight to cheers.

Somali referee Omar Artan , who was denied entry to the United States for the World Cup , returned to a hero’s welcome in Mogadishu and vowed to take part in the next tournament in 2030.

More than 100 supporters lined up outside the VIP section of Mogadishu’s main airport, waving national flags as Artan disembarked from a Turkish Airlines flight to cheers. Mohamed Said, a Mogadishu government official, said at the airport that Artan was wronged in a way that hurts everybody that is concerned about humanity.

Artan, who in 2025 was named men’s referee of the year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), was barred from entering the US on Saturday after arriving at Miami International Airport. A US State Department official told AFP late Tuesday that the referee was ‘associated with suspected members of terrorist organizations’, therefore ‘making the traveler ineligible for admission to the United States’





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Somali Referee Omar Artan World Cup United States Miami International Airport US State Department Confederation Of African Football (CAF) Terrorist Organizations Referee Of The Year Mogadishu Mogadishu Airport Turkish Airlines VIP Section Supporters Cheers Denied Entry Returned To Hero’S Welcome Vowed To Take Part Next Tournament 2030

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