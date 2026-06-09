Somali Referee Barred from 2026 World Cup Amid US Entry Denial

FIFA confirms Somali referee Omar Artan will miss the 2026 World Cup after US authorities denied him entry at Miami International Airport, despite his selection and valid travel documents, sparking concerns over travel restrictions and sports inclusivity.

Somali referee Omar Artan will not officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being denied entry to the United States at Miami International Airport.

Artan, who was on track to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup finals, was stopped by US authorities and subsequently repatriated, currently residing in Turkey. FIFA confirmed the development in a statement, noting that while they are not involved in host country immigration processes, they have been informed that Artan's status will not be changed at present.

The statement emphasized that "a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country.

" US immigration authorities have not provided an official reason for the denial, but the incident aligns with broader travel restrictions affecting several countries, including Somalia, under measures introduced by the administration of former US President Donald Trump. According to reports, Artan traveled with valid documents and was issued a diplomatic passport by Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports to facilitate his travel following previous visa-related difficulties.

The Somali Football Federation (SFF) has contacted FIFA seeking urgent clarification on the circumstances. Artan was one of 52 referees selected by FIFA for the tournament, which runs from 11 June to 19 July across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. His exclusion is a significant personal and national setback, as he was poised to make history as the first Somali official to referee at football's premier event.

Artan, named CAF Men's Referee of the Year in 2025, has risen to become one of Africa's most respected match officials, becoming FIFA-accredited in 2018 and having officiated at major continental competitions like the Africa Cup of Nations. Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House Task Force on the World Cup, defended the decision, stating, "While I can't go into the derog on that, I can tell you it was the right decision by customs and border patrol, and I support that decision.

" With FIFA maintaining that immigration decisions are solely within host government jurisdiction, Artan's World Cup dreams are on hold, sidelining one of African football's accomplished referees from the sport's biggest stage. The incident highlights the intersection of sports diplomacy and immigration policy, raising questions about the inclusivity of global sporting events and the impact of national security measures on athletes and officials from certain countries.

It also underscores the challenges faced by officials from nations with complex international relations, even when they have earned their place through merit and selection by the sport's governing body. The Somali football community has expressed deep disappointment, viewing Artan's exclusion as a loss not only for Somalia but also for the representation of African refereeing excellence on the world stage.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, this case may prompt further discussions between FIFA and host nations about ensuring that administrative hurdles do not undermine the principles of fairness and global participation that the tournament embodies





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