Somali Police Officer Killed by Aircraft Propeller at Dhusamareb Airport

Mukhtar Qasim Samay, a security officer for Mogadishu Police Chief Ma'alin Mahdi, died after being struck by a rotating propeller at Dhusamareb Airport in Somalia.

Mukhtar Qasim Samay, a dedicated member of the Somali Police Force, lost his life in a tragic aviation accident at Dhusamareb Airport in central Somalia on Tuesday. The incident occurred shortly after the arrival of a security team led by Mogadishu Police Chief Ma'alin Mahdi, who had traveled to the region to prepare for significant political events. Samay was attached to the protective detail assigned to the chief, highlighting the high-risk nature of their duties during public gatherings.

Incident Details at Dhusamareb Airport

The fatal accident took place when Samay was walking away from a parked aircraft on the tarmac. Despite the plane having landed, its propellers remained in motion, posing a severe hazard to those disembarking. According to reports from Somali media, the rotating blade struck Samay on the head, resulting in immediate death at the scene. This heartbreaking event has drawn attention to the safety protocols surrounding aircraft operations in the region.

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Visual Evidence and STAR AIRLINES Flight

Video footage captured by Dalsan TV and circulated by PUNCH Online provides a chilling account of the moments leading up to the tragedy. The approximately 19-second clip shows a white twin-propeller aircraft bearing the inscription STAR AIRLINES parked on the tarmac at night. A portable staircase was attached to the open door, allowing passengers and security personnel to descend onto the ground while the engines were still active.

Security Context for Galmudug Leadership

Ma'alin Mahdi and his team had arrived at Dhusamareb Airport ahead of the inauguration of Liban Ahmed Hassan as the incoming leader of Galmudug State. The event, scheduled for Thursday, was expected to attract numerous political and security officials from across the country. Local outlet Mustaqbal reported that security arrangements in the city had been significantly strengthened in anticipation of the high-profile ceremony, underscoring the importance of the occasion.

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Condolences from Police Leadership

In the wake of the accident, Mahdi Omar Mumin took to Facebook to express his deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased officer. He described Samay as a hero of the Somali Police Force, particularly noting his service with the Haramacad unit. Mumin's post included a traditional Islamic prayer for mercy, reflecting the cultural and religious context of the condolences offered by law enforcement leadership.

Impact on Somali Police Operations

The death of Mukhtar Qasim Samay marks a somber moment for the Somali Police Forces, who have long faced significant challenges in maintaining public safety. Samay was recognized as one of the dedicated personnel contributing to the stability of the Haramacad unit, a critical component of domestic security. His loss is felt deeply within the force, which relies on the courage and professionalism of officers like him to navigate complex security landscapes.